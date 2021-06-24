Suzuki Burgman Electric Scooter Patent Images Leaked

Suzuki Burgman Street based electric scooter is expected to be launched in India later this year or early 2022

Suzuki Motorcycle India Limited currently has the Burgman Street 125 at the top of its scooter lineup in the domestic market and it has been testing an electric variant of it over the last several months. Previous undisguised pictures of the electrified Burgman do not give away many details, as the design of the conventional scooter has been retained.

However, the patent image of what appears to be the zero-emission scooter from the Japanese manufacturer lets us into some interesting details in terms of packaging. Unlike the traditional ICE scooters, the powertrain and the swingarm are generally mounted as a single unit in the eco-friendly scooters or the e-motor could be seen mounted on the rear wheel hub.

This helps in liberating more space for larger battery packs to fit in or to increase practicality, the room could be used for additional storage. In the patent image, what can be clearly seen is that the electronic bits are mounted over the motor with battery, transformer and speed controller while the drivetrain is positioned underneath the seat.

In addition, the chain drive to the rear wheel is also available. It will be interesting to see the approach Suzuki has followed in the production model as cooling is another vital area to bring out an efficient overall package. The Burgman based electric scooter is expected to rival the likes of Bajaj Chetak EV, TVS iQube and Ather 450X upon arrival.

Some of the visual highlights include the existence of a prominent front fascia in the maxi-scooter alongside a tall windscreen, muscular body panels, wide well-cushioned rider and pillion seat, all-digital instrument cluster with possible Bluetooth connectivity, blackened alloy wheel design, single-piece grab rail setup, LED headlamp, LED tail lamp and LED turn indicators, black finished springs and grab rail.

The electric scooter space will only see intense competition in the coming years from mainstream manufacturers like Honda, Hero MotoCorp, TVS, Bajaj, Suzuki, Yamaha and others. Ola is also expected to launch its Tamil Nadu-made electric scooter in the coming weeks.