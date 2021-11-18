Suzuki Avenis 125 Launched In India; Priced From Rs. 86,700

Suzuki Avenis derives power from the familiar 124 cc single-cylinder BSVI compliant fuel-injected air-cooled engine producing 8.58 bhp at 6,750 rpm and 10 Nm of peak torque

Suzuki’s Motorcycle and Scooter division has today announced the launch of a brand new scooter in the Indian market. Christened the Avenis, it is priced at Rs. 86,700 for the regular variant and for the Suzuki Avenis Race Edition, Rs. 87,000 is quoted (ex-showroom, New Delhi). The 125 cc scooter has been made available in four colour schemes namely white, black, orange and fluorescent green.

They are accompanied by the MotoGP-inspired special edition known as the Metallic Triton Blue. The Suzuki Avenis helps in strengthening the Japanese company’s 125 cc scooter range that already has the well-received Access 125 and Burgman Street 125. The brand targets young customers with its new offering and it locks horns with TVS Ntorq 125, Yamaha RayZR 125 and Honda Activa 125.

As for the design, the all-new Suzuki Avenis comes with twin LED headlamps with vertical LED Daytime Running Lights, sporty body graphics, Avenis badging on the side body panels, a wide single-piece seat, a twin triangular LED tail lamps positioned above the turn indicators, split-type grab rail, a sleek front apron with cuts and creases, and a short black windscreen in an angular fashion.

Other notable design bits are a pair of integrated turn signals and switchgear from Suzuki’s regular parts bin. As for the performance, the Avenis uses the familiar 124 cc single-cylinder BSVI compliant fuel-injected air-cooled engine, which is good enough to develop a maximum power output of 8.58 bhp at 6,750 rpm and 10 Nm of peak torque delivered at 5,500 rpm as in the Access and Burgman. It is connected to a CVT automatic transmission.

The Suzuki Avenis also has mechanical similarities with its elder siblings such as the telescopic front forks, a single rear shock absorber, 12-inch front and 10-inch rear five-spoke black alloy wheels with tubeless tyres, disc brake at the front and drum at the rear, etc. Other highlights are a USB charging port and a digital instrument cluster with Bluetooth connectivity, turn-by-turn navigation, call and SMS alerts, cubby spaces behind the front apron.

The Avenis is based on the same platform as the Access 125 and is cheaper than the Burgman. The bookings will commence in the first week of next month with deliveries a while later.