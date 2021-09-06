Suzuki August 2021 Sales – Access, Burgman, Gixxer, Intruder, Hayabusa

Suzuki posted a cumulative tally of 73,463 units in August 2021 and when compared to the same month in 2020, a YoY growth close to 27 per cent was seen

Suzuki Motorcycle India Limited has officially announced its sales numbers for the month of August 2021. The Japanese manufacturer managed to garner a cumulative tally of 73,463 units last month and when compared to the same month in 2020 a YoY growth close to 27 per cent was recorded as 57,909 units were registered in August 2020.

When compared to the previous month of July 2021, Suzuki posted a nearly identical volume tally as 73,083 units were sold in that period. Last month’s sales numbers include 61,809 units of motorcycles and scooters in the domestic market while 11,654 units were shipped to international markets from the brand’s production facility locally.

Over the last few months, the two-wheeler industry has been recovering and is getting back to normalcy. During this festive season, we can expect a big jump in sales numbers across the board as the buying sentiments will largely be positive amongst customers and manufacturers will try to take advantage of the scenario by offering attractive discounts.

In India, Suzuki offers two-wheelers such as Access 125 scooter, Burgman Street 125 maxi-scooter, Gixxer 155 entry-level naked, Gixxer SF faired motorcycle, Intruder 155 cruiser, Gixxer 250 naked streetfighter, Gixxer 250 SF faired supersport, V-Strom 650 XT adventure tourer and the highly popular new generation Hayabusa.

The latter has been well received amongst buyers and is currently out of stock. Suzuki is currently working on what appears to be an electrified version of the Burgman Street and it has already been spotted testing a number of times on public roads. While the specifications are not known yet, it is expected to launch sometime next year.

We have seen mainstream two-wheeler brands like Bajaj Auto and TVS Motor Company enter the electric vehicle space in recent years. Reports indicate that Hero MotoCorp is next in line to introduce an electric scooter while speculations surrounding a zero-emission Yamaha scooter also exist and it is said to be currently under development. Suzuki may try to grab the first-mover advantage as the segment is very fresh and the brand could be benefitted from it.