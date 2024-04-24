Suzuki Access Electric To Likely Be Launched This Year

We have yet another e-scooter launch by the end of this year and this time it is from Suzuki which makes this their first electric product

Suzuki India is now planning to venture into the e-scooter market and will debut the electric version of its highest-selling scooter – the Access. According to sources, the Japanese brand has readied its first EV, which has been co-developed with engineers in Japan.

Previously, we had seen several spy shots of the company testing the Burgman Street electric over the last two years, but as per the new change in their strategy, it will be the Access that will be launched in India first.

This new e-scooter will be likely called the ‘e-Access’ – which sort of seems to be the nomenclature that Suzuki follows as the naming convention is also seen on the e-Burgman.

Concerning aspects like design and shape, Suzuki will be resorting to the same approach as with the e-Burgman.

This means that the overall styling and body components will largely be similar to the outgoing ICE model but will have a distinct ‘blue’ paint scheme to showcase its eco-friendly nature. Apart from the above, there are no details mentioned on the motor capacity, battery pack being used, and the real-world riding range, but it is expected to have a performance that is equal to a 125cc class scooter.

For features on this e-scooter, Suzuki is planning not to give a whole lot of gadgets to keep the costs in check. This is because Suzuki has been monitoring the EV market and especially after the end of the FAME subsidy, it is very vital to price the product correctly depending on which it will become a hit or a miss.

We hoped that we would get a closer date range with this change in their plan but unfortunately, Suzuki India is planning to keep a close watch on other Japanese brands like Honda and Yamaha, and based on their products they will take an exact call on the launch date.