Suzuki Access 125 BSVI New TVC With Aliens Released

Suzuki Access 125 BSVI is powered by a 124 cc fuel-injected engine delivering 8.7 PS maximum power and 10 Nm of peak torque

Suzuki introduced the BSVI version of the Access 125 earlier this year with a starting price of Rs. 64,800 for the entry-level variants while the disc brake with alloy wheels could be had with a price of Rs. 69,500 (ex-showroom). The Japanese two-wheeler brand has the Access 125 as the country’s best-selling 125 cc scooter for long.

Due to its popularity, the Access 125 became the first product from Suzuki to gain BSVI compliance nearly three months ahead of the deadline. The updates to meet the BSVI emission standards in the 2020 Suzuki Access 125 brought down the peak torque figure marginally by 0.2 Nm while the maximum power output remains identical as the previous BSIV model.

The 124 cc single-cylinder all-aluminium four-stroke air-cooled fuel-injected engine with Suzuki Eco Performance technology and M-Squish combustion chamber develops a maximum power of 8.6 bhp at 6,750 rpm and 10 Nm of peak torque at 5,500 rpm that arrives 500 rpm higher up the rev range. It is paired with a CVT transmission.

The price increase related to the BSVI updates were justified by the inclusion of new features such as LED headlamp, revised part analogue/digital instrument cluster, and so on. The new advertisement for the BSVI 2020 Suzuki Access 125 features an alien riding the scooter. Other aliens were amazed to see the Access and the one rode it explained its higher fuel economical characteristic compared to the BSIV model.

The three variants in which the Suzuki Access 125 BSVI is offered with are steel drum brake, alloy drum brake and alloy disc brake. The five paint schemes in which the 125 cc scooter is sold are Pearl Suzuki Deep Blue, Metallic Matte Platinum Silver, Pearl Mirage White, Glass Sparkle Black and Metallic Matte Fibroin Grey.

The special edition variant comes with only alloy drum and alloy drum versions. It can be had in Metallic Matte Bordeaux Red, Metallic Dark Greenish Blue, Metallic Matte Black or Pearl Mirage White shade. It measures a length of 1,870 mm, width of 690 mm and has a height of 1,160 mm with 1,265 mm wheelbase and 160 mm ground clearance.