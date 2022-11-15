SUVs With Highest Waiting Period Nov 2022 – Scorpio N, Creta To Vitara

Mahindra Scorpio N has the highest waiting period in India as it stands at up to 24 months for Z6 and Z8 variants

The compact SUV and midsize SUV segments have been hotly contested in recent times and the waiting periods for some of the models in these segments are at an all-time high naturally. The Mahindra Scorpio N made its market debut only a few months ago and it has seen a tremendous reception across the country.

The homegrown SUV manufacturer has capitalised on the success of the nameplate for two decades and brought in an all-new model with a new ladder frame chassis, an evolved exterior and a more premium interior. In addition, it is equipped with a powerful 2.2-litre mHawk four-cylinder diesel and a 2.0-litre mStallion four-pot petrol engine.

The Scorpio N’s waiting period currently stands at up to 24 months while its more upmarket sibling, the XUV700, based on a monocoque chassis, has it at up to 15 months. The Kia Sonet has a waiting period of up to 10 months for select variants in the month of October 2022 while the most sold midsize SUV in the country, the Hyundai Creta, has it at up to 8 months.

Model Waiting Period Mahindra Scorpio N Up To 24 Months Mahindra XUV700 Up To 15 Months Kia Sonet Up to 10 Months Hyundai Creta Up to 8 Months Hyundai Venue Up to 6 Months Tata Punch Up to 5-6 months Mahindra Thar Up To 5 Months Maruti Grand Vitara Up to 5 Months Toyota Hyryder Up to 5 Months Tata Nexon Up to 5 Months

The Hyundai Venue received a big upgrade a few months ago and is one of the highly popular sub-four-metre SUVs in India. The Korean SUV rolled out of Hyundai’s production base in Sriperumbudur, Tamil Nadu has a waiting period of up to 6 months. Customers wanting to own a Tata Punch have to wait for up to 6 months.

It has been a year since the micro SUV was introduced in India and is a regular feature in the monthly top ten passenger vehicle sales charts impressively. The second generation Mahindra Thar was launched in India in 2020 and it is so popular that the lifestyle off-road SUV currently has a waiting period of up to 5 months.

The Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara and its Toyota counterpart, the Urban Cruiser Hyryder, have similar waiting periods of up to 5 months. The Tata Nexon is the highest sold SUV in the country this calendar year and it has a waiting of up to 5 months for select trim levels.