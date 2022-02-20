SUVs With Highest Waiting Period In February 2022- XUV700 To Creta

Check out our list of the top ten SUVs that have the highest waiting periods in the Indian car market this February

SUVs have been steadily gaining popularity in the Indian car market. However, as the demand for them increases, it’s becoming harder for manufacturers to fulfil that, leading to longer wait times. Right now, Mahindra XUV700 has the highest waiting period out of all cars on sale in India – up to nineteen months, depending on the chosen variant.

Mahindra Thar also has an extremely long wait time, of around a year on select variants. However, most variants of XUV700 and Thar have a wait time of around six to ten months, so if you choose accordingly, you won’t have to wait for an entire year!

For Hyundai Creta, new buyers have to wait anywhere between six to ten months. The highest waiting time is for the base variant of the Hyundai SUV. Next on the list is Tata Punch, which demands a wait of around eight months for the base trim, and around four months for all other variants.

Kia Sonet has a waiting period of up to six months, depending on the variants chosen. Kia Seltos has a similar wait time as its little sibling – up to six months for select variants. On Nissan Magnite, The waiting period is around three months, stretching up to five months for the base variant.

Tata Nexon demands a wait of around four months, but that is for its petrol- and diesel-powered variants. For its electric version – Nexon EV – the waiting period has been lowered, hovering between two to three months approximately, as per our dealer sources.

Model Waiting Period Mahindra XUV700 Up to 19 months Mahindra Thar Up to 12 months Hyundai Creta Up to 10 months Tata Punch Up to 8 months Kia Sonet Up to 6 months Kia Seltos Up to 6 months Nissan Magnite Up to 5 months Tata Nexon Up to 4 months (3 months for EV) MG Astor Up to 4 months Toyota Fortuner Up to 4 months

MG Astor has a waiting period of around one to two months for most variants, but reaching up to four months for some other variants. As for Toyota Fortuner, buyers have to wait up to four months to take delivery of one.