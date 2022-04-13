SUVs With Highest Waiting Period [April 2022] – XUV700 To Magnite

Here, we have listed the top ten SUVs that have the highest waiting period in the Indian market this month, i.e., in April 2022

The demand for new cars is quite strong in the Indian market these days, despite the market slowdown. However, issues like global semiconductor chip shortage have made it difficult for automakers to keep production as high as market demand. Due to that, many popular cars now have long waiting periods. Below, we have listed the SUVs with the highest waiting period this month (April 2022).

Of all cars currently available in the Indian market, Mahindra XUV700 has the highest waiting period. To buy one, buyers would have to wait anywhere between four months and twenty-one months, depending on the variant selected! Mahindra Thar also has a ridiculously high waiting period, going as high as eleven months for select variants.

Kia Sonet has an official waiting period of four months to seven months, of course, depending on the variant chosen. For Hyundai Creta, the wait till delivery stretches up to five months for the diesel variants, and up to seven months for the petrol variants.

Tata Nexon has a waiting period of up to five months for the petrol and diesel variants, while the same on the EV version goes up to four months. However, the Dark Edition version of Nexon and Nexon EV have a waiting period of up to seven months. As for Kia Seltos, the wait till delivery reaches up to five months.

The waiting period for Tata Punch goes as high as nine months for the base variant, while for all other variants, the waiting period reaches up to four months. For Nissan Magnite, new buyers would have to wait up to four months to take delivery.

Model Waiting Period Mahindra XUV700 Up to 21 months Mahindra Thar Up to 11 months Kia Sonet Up to 7 months Hyundai Creta Up to 7 months Tata Nexon Up to 5 months for ICE, up to 4 months for EV (up to 7 months for Dark variants) Kia Seltos Up to 5 months Tata Punch Up to 4 months (up to 9 months for base variant) Nissan Magnite Up to 4 months Toyota Fortuner Up to 4 months MG Astor Up to 4 months

Toyota Fortuner demands a wait of up to four months for select variants. The same is the case with MG Astor – it has a waiting period of up to four months, depending on which variant is selected by the buyer.