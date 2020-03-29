Supercar Blondie Detailed BMW i4 Concept In Walkaround Video

The BMW i4 Electric Gran Coupe is plonked with a single electric motor with a power output of about 530 hp, and has a 600 km range on the WLTP test cycle

The BMW i4 concept was originally set to make its official debut at the 2020 Geneva Motor Show earlier this month. However, the show had to be cancelled due to the novel coronavirus outbreak, and the German carmaker instead revealed the fully-electric concept online. While only photos were available until now, this walkaround video by Supercar Blondie shows everything you need to know about the i4 concept car.

Shot at the BMW headquarters in Munich, the video helps us get familiar with the design and all the features of the electric Gran Coupe. Up front, the i4 gets a rather unusual radiator grille, unlike any other BMW. The signature kidney grille on this concept is huge, and has led to divided opinions on the internet. However, the German carmaker calls it the “intelligence panel”, which will house various sensors of the car.

Supercar Blondie also states some not so well known facts about the car, one of which is that since the electric car does not make any sound, the world-famous composer Hans Zimmer has developed the Concept i4’s faux sounds to make it sound like an internal combustion engine car.

The car gets an all glass roof, which extends from the front windshield to the rear one. It is highly unlikely that an unpractical feature like this would make it to the production-ready version of the car, but we could likely see a panoramic sunroof. Inside the cabin, the center stage has been taken by the large vertically stacked curved screen that houses the touchscreen infotainment system, as well as the instrument cluster.

BMW earlier revealed that the i4 Concept comes equipped with a single electric motor that can produce 530 horsepower, coupled to a 80 kWh battery. This setup can help the car sprint from 0 to 100 km/h in just 4 seconds.

The i4 EV has an EPA estimated range of 434 km (270 miles), and a WLTP range of 600 km (373 miles), on a full charge. It is yet to be seen if these figures will be carried over to the actual production-ready version of the i4 EV, but we will have to wait till at least next year to know that.