Sub-4M SUV Feb 2020 Sales Analysis – Venue Leads Vitara Brezza, Nexon

Hyundai Venue finished ahead of Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza and Tata Nexon in February 2020 with 10,321 unit sales

The sub-four-metre SUV segment has seen rapid increase in volumes in recent times and manufacturers have come pouring in anticipating a big pie. Consequently, the space has been bunched up and just last year Hyundai Venue and Mahindra XUV300 joined the fray making impactful presence since then.

The Venue is offered in wide engine choices and boasts several connectivity features that most of its rivals do not possess. The Venue began outselling the segment mainstay topper Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza for a few months last year and it was back on top again, as 10,321 units were dispatched in February 2020.

The Venue outsold the Vitara Brezza by 3,455 units as it set the ground for a possible monthly sales battle that would rage through the calendar year. The facelifted vitara Brezza went on sale at the 2020 Auto Expo with cosmetic updated and a new 1.5-litre SHVS petrol engine.

Subcompact SUVs Feb 2020 Sales Feb 2019 Sales Growth YoY 1. Hyundai Venue 10,321 – – 2. Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza 6,866 11,613 -41% 3. Tata Nexon 3,894 5,263 -26% 4. Ford EcoSport 3,713 3,156 18% 5. Mahindra XUV300 2,431 4,484 -46% 6. Mahindra TUV300 944 1,057 -11% 7. Honda WR-V 0 2,278 -100%

It recorded 6,866 units last month as against 11,613 units with 41 per cent sales de-growth. The third place in the subcompact SUV space last month was held by Tata Motors’ Global NCAP five-star rated Nexon. The arrival of the facelift appears to have helped in it sustaining its position behind the Venue and Vitara Brezza.

At fourth, the EcoSport garnered 3,713 units as against 3,156 units during the corresponding month in 2019 with 18 per cent YoY growth. It was the only model in the segment to post positive sales growth as it finished ahead of Mahindra’s XUV300. The latter saw sales decline of 46 per cent as 2,431 units were sold against 4,484 units.

The TUV300 ended up in sixth position behind its younger sibling as only 944 units were registered last month against 1,057 units during the same period last year with 11 per cent sales decline. Honda sold zero units of the WR-V as the facelift with cosmetic updates is launching later this month and bookings are underway across dealerships for Rs. 21,000.