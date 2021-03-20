Sub-4M SUVs Mileage Comparison – Magnite, Sonet, Nexon, Venue

The sub-4m SUV space is one of the busiest segments in the Indian market with a total of 8 offerings available from different manufacturers, and more expected to join soon

While the Indian automobile industry has seen massive advancement in the past few years, some aspects to consider while buying a new car remain unchanged. Buyers have started paying heed to things like safety equipment, features, powertrains and so on, but mileage continues to be one of the top aspects Indians consider while buying a new vehicle altogether.

That being said, we have put together a list of mileage figures of one of the most popular and busiest segments in the Indian market – the sub-4m SUV segment. Take a look at the ARAI rated mileage figures of all the sub-compact SUVs currently available in the country below –

Nissan Magnite

The Nissan Magnite’s 1.0-litre NA petrol MT powertrain has an ARAI claimed mileage of 18.75 kmpl, while the 1.0-litre turbo petrol MT returns 20 kmpl. On the other hand, the 1.0-litre turbo petrol with the CVT gearbox has a mileage of 17.7 kmpl.

Hyundai Venue

The Hyundai Venue 1.2-litre NA petrol engine returns 17.52 km to the litre, while the 1.0-litre turbo petrol mill has a mileage of 18.2 kmpl for MT, 17.8 kmpl for iMT and 18.15 kmpl for the DCT gearbox. The 1.5-litre oil burner has a claimed fuel efficiency of 23.4 kmpl.

Kia Sonet

Hyundai Venue’s cousin Kia Sonet also gets the same three engine options, and has a fuel efficiency of 18.4 kmpl for the 1.2-litre NA petrol MT, a class-leading 24.1 kmpl for 1.5-litre diesel MT, 19 kmpl for diesel AT, 18.2 kmpl for 1.0-litre turbo petrol iMT and 18.3 kmpl for 1.0-litre turbo petrol DCT.

Ford EcoSport

The Ford EcoSport’s 1.5-litre petrol engine has an ARAI-claimed fuel-efficiency rating of 15.9 kmpl for both the manual and auto transmissions, while the 1.5-litre diesel engine returns 21.7 km to the litre.

Tata Nexon

The Tata Nexon 1.2-litre turbo petrol has a claimed fuel efficiency of 17.4 kmpl for the MT and 16 kmpl for the AMT, while the 1.5L diesel MT has a claimed mileage of 22.4 kmpl for both MT and AMT.

Mahindra XUV300

The Mahindra XUV300 recently received a new autoSHIFT gearbox for its 1.2-litre turbo petrol engine, and both the MT and AMT transmissions have a claimed fuel efficiency rating of 17 kmpl, while the 1.5-litre oil burner returns a mileage of 20 kmpl.

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza & Toyota Urban Cruiser

The Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza’s 1.5-litre NA petrol engine returns a fuel efficiency of 17.03 kmpl, while the AT version that comes with SHVS mild-hybrid tech has a claimed mileage of 18.76 kmpl. The Toyota Urban Cruiser has the same fuel efficiency figures because it’s essentially the same car with a different badge.