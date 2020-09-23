Sporty Mini JCW Nightfall Edition Unveiled; Limited To Just 50 Units

Mini JCW Nightfall Edition has been launched in Australia with exterior and interior enhancements while the powertrain remains the same

Mini has introduced the limited edition Nightfall for the John Cooper Works (JCW) three-door hatchback and the JCW Convertible in the Australian market. The get exclusive cosmetic and interior updates to differentiate themselves from their regular models. The key addition to the limited production run model is the body finished in Enigmatic Black Metallic shade.

Moreover, the door handles, waistline finish and headlamp garnish are all done up in piano black colour as opposed to the premium chrome bits seen on the standard John Cooper Works (JCW) three-door hatchback and the JCW Convertible. On the outside, you could also witness the presence of 17-inch black alloy wheels, unique badging, new sports braking system, tailpipe garnished in carbon fibre as well as hood scoop finished in the same lightweight material.

On the inside, the 2021 Mini JCW Nightfall Edition features a special John Cooper Works steering wheel finished in premium Alcantara, JCW carbon fibre panoramic sunroof and handbrake lever. Elsewhere, you could also find the piano black surfaces and carbon black Dinamica or Leather JCW sports seats. Mini’s Australia division has endured increased number of sales for the John Cooper Works in 2020.

Thus, to keep up the momentum the Nightfall Editions have been brought in and they are expected to “deliver heart-pounding thrills on both road and race track”. Amidst the enhancements to the exterior and interior, the British manufacturer has kept the mechanicals as similar to the regular versions. The JCW’s 2.0-litre turbocharged engine continues to be used without any modifications.

It is good enough to generate a maximum power output of 228 horsepower and 320 Nm of peak torque. An eight-speed automatic transmission helps in transferring all the energy to the front wheels. The three-door John Cooper Works hatchback is claimed to do zero to 100 kmph in just 6.1 seconds while the slightly heavier convertible variant can do the same in 6.5 seconds.

To maintain their exclusivity, Mini has limited the production of the Nightfall editions to just 40 units for the three-door hatch and 10 units for the convertible. The former can be had with a price tag of AU$70,990 (Rs. 38.10 lakh) and the latter is priced at AU$75,290 (Rs. 40.40 lakh).