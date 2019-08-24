Bajaj Pulsar RS 200 vs Suzuki Gixxer SF250 – Specs Comparison

Find out how the recently launched Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 stacks up against its close rival the Bajaj Pulsar Rs 200

Suzuki launched Gixxer SF 250 fully-faired motorcycle on May 20th in India to compete with 200cc to 300cc motorcycles. Other than locking horns with 250cc models like the Yamaha Fazer 25 and the Honda CBR 250R, the new Gixxer takes on the Bajaj Pulsar RS 200 as well. Our recently launched Suzuki Gixxer 250 vs Bajaj Pulsar RS 200 comparison gives you an idea about how these two stacks up against each other.

Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 vs Bajaj Pulsar RS 200 – Design Comparison

The newly launched motorcycle has taken its styling inspiration from the bigger GSX-R models in the family. The front fairing features crisp lines and flanks a well-sculpted fuel tank. The split seats give it the decidedly sporty look.

The engine cowl has a gold finish for a contrast effect, while the riding stance should be on the aggressive side due to the clip-on handlebars and rear-set footpegs. The new model features a sporty double-barrel exhaust and rides on trendy 17-inch 5-spoke alloy wheels. The motorcycle features a 110/70 spec tyres at the front and a beefy 150/60 section tyre at the rear.

The design of the Pulsar RS200 was previewed by the SS400 concept many years ago. In spite of the age, however, the flagship model in the Pulsar range still looks quite modern and impresses with its sharper looks. The twin headlamps setup up front gives it a distinctive look while the well-designed fairing gives it the much-loved big bike look.

Like the Gixxer, the Pulsar RS 200 gets clip-ons, rear-sets, and split seats. While the sharp lines of the Bajaj Pulsar RS200 make it look a tad more dramatic than the new Gixxer, it’s the new model that will appeal to a slightly more mature audience. Speaking of the wheels and tires, the RS 200, like the Gixxer SF 250, rides on 17-inch wheels but has a 100/80-section tyre up front and 130/70-section unit at the rear.

Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 vs Bajaj Pulsar RS 200 – Specs Comparison

Powering the Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 is a 249 cc single-cylinder, oil-cooled, fuel-injected SOHC engine that delivers a maximum power of 26.5 bhp at 9,000 rpm and a peak torque of 22.6 Nm at 7,500 rpm. The engine comes mated to a six-speed transmission, while the motorcycle tips the scales at 161 kg.

Suspension of the bike is courtesy twin telescopic forks upfront and a swingarm-type monoshock at the rear. Braking force comes from disc brakes at both the ends, while the motorcycle features a standard dual-channel ABS.

In comparison, the Pulsar RS 200 draws power from a 199.5 cc single-cylinder, oil-cooled, fuel-injected engine that produces a maximum power of 24.5 PS at 9,750 rpm and a peak torque of 18.6 Nm at 8,000 rpm. The RS 200 weighs 164 kg.

The suspension is a set of telescopic forks at the front with an anti-friction bush each and a gas-charged monoshock at the rear. Even the RS 200 gets a disc brake on each wheel but has a single-channel ABS. From this comparison, it is clear that both the motorcycles are almost neck to neck in terms of performance but the Gixxer has dual ABS advantage.

Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 vs Bajaj Pulsar RS 200 – Dimensions Comparison

The Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 has an overall length of 2,010 mm, an overall width of 740 mm and an overall height of 1,035 mm. It has a wheelbase of 1,345 mm. The new bike offers a ground clearance of 165 mm.

In comparison, the Bajaj Pulsar RS 200 has an overall length of 1,999 mm, an overall width of 765 mm, and an overall height of 1,114 mm. The bike has a wheelbase of 1,355 mm, while the ground clearance of 157 mm.

From this, it is clearly apparent that the Gixxer SF 250 is a bigger model than the Pulsar RS 200. However, let’s not forget that the RS 200 offers a dedicated set of followers who love the motorcycle for its nimbleness, which is, basically, a result of its compact dimensions and a short wheelbase.

Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 vs Bajaj Pulsar RS 200 Price Comparison

The Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 is priced at Rs 1.71 Lakh (ex-showroom). The Bajaj Pulsar RS 200, on the other hand, is priced at Rs 1.44 Lakh (ex-showroom). The Pulsar RS 200 is almost Rs 27,000 less expensive than the SF 250.

Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 vs Bajaj Pulsar RS 200 Comparison Verdict

Design – Among the two motorcycles, it’s the Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 that looks fresher. Its design seems to have been inspired by some of the bigger models in the Gixxer family. However, those looking for a slightly less conventionally-styled model would opt for the Pulsar RS 200.

Dimensions – This is another area where the fresher motorcycle triumphs over the flagship Pulsar. The new model is slightly bigger in every dimension, which will help it have the proverbial ‘big bike look’. It also offers a slightly higher ground clearance.

Verdict- It’s clear from our Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 vs Bajaj Pulsar RS 200 comparison that the new model has what it takes to take on the RS 200 but the latter is cheaper giving it the much-needed price advantage.