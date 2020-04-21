2020 Yamaha FZ25 And FZS 25 use the same 249 cc single-cylinder engine developing 20.8 PS maximum power and 20.1 Nm torque

Yamaha’s India division will be launching the updated version of the FZ25 in the domestic market soon and its details have appeared on the internet. Additionally, there is the FZS 25 which will have more features on-board to differentiate itself from the standard FZ25. With the competition in the quarter-litre space growing, Yamaha is doing what it can to address the needs of modern consumers.

The Japanese manufacturer has kept the proportions of the BSVI compliant FZ25 intact and the prices of both the motorcycles are expected to be revealed soon. The 2020 Yamaha FZS 25 will be retailed in three different colour options such as White Vermillion introduced in the BSVI MT-15, Patina Green and Dark Matt Blue.

These colours do look attractive and topping them of are the golden coloured wheels on the Patina Green and Dark Matt Blue shades while the Vermillion sticks with black wheels and red stripe band. The fuel tank capacity, seat height and tyre size remain identical as the BSIV FZ25 that endured a decent success in the Indian market unlike its faired sibling, the Fazer 25.

While the Fazer 25 has been discontinued along with other motorcycles from Yamaha, the FZ25 does make a business case for the brand due to its popularity. The 2020 Yamaha FZ25 and FZS 25 will feature bi-functional LED headlamp and LED Daytime Running Lights as common but the FZS 25 gets noteworthy additions such as a taller windshield and knuckle guards.

The former will aid in better aerodynamics of the motorcycle as it will help in a stable ride at higher speeds by deflecting air away from the rider’s body while the brush guards protect the hands mainly during colder conditions and also during accidents. As for the performance, the same 249 cc single-cylinder engine is used but it is updated to meet BSVI emission standards.

With no change in power and torque outputs compared to the BSIV-spec engine, the 2020 Yamaha FZ25 and FZS 25 produce a maximum power output of 20.8 PS and 20.1 Nm of peak torque. As standard, Yamaha will offer dual-channel ABS system. The FZS 25 will be slightly more premium than the FZ 25 upon arrival.