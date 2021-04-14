Skoda and Volkswagen are planning to launch many new vehicles over the next three years and here we tell you all we know so far

Skoda Auto Volkswagen India Pvt Ltd is certainly on a roll having lined up a number of new launches to get back on track in the domestic market. Over the last three years, the joint entity has invested more than a billion euros and its upcoming products will be based on the heavily localised MQB A0 IN platform and thus they will be priced competitively.

First up, Skoda will launch the Kushaq mid-size SUV based on the Vision IN concept showcased at the 2020 Auto Expo while Volkswagen is preparing to unlease the Taigun. Both will compete against Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Tata Harrier, MG Hector and the likes, and they will be powered by a 1.0-litre three-cylinder turbo petrol and a 1.5-litre four-cylinder turbo petrol engine.

The Czech Republican auto major has also commenced production of the new generation Octavia domestically and it will go on sale later this month. In addition, the newly unveiled Kodiaq facelift will also be heading to India likely in the final quarter of this calendar year or in early 2022. Volkswagen is preparing to bring up the facelifted Tiguan as well and its pictures have already been revealed along with details including the presence of a 4MOTION AWD system.

The German manufacturer will introuce the Taigun in the coming weeks and it will play a significant role in the brand’s comeback under the India 2.0 project. Utilising the MQB A0 IN architecture, VW is evaluating a new generation Polo sticking under the sub-four-metre bracket. However, it won’t come anytime soon as the company is focused on consolidating its SUV lineup first.

Skoda and Volkswagen are also developing replacements for Rapid and Vento respectively. The Vento’s successor could be based on the Virtus in terms of design and both will sit on the flexible MQB A0 IN platform to take on mid-size sedans like Honda City, Hyundai Verna, Toyota Yaris and Maruti Suzuki Ciaz.

VW recently announced the recommencement of bookings for the T-Roc, which is brought into the country via CBU route taking advantage of the homologation relaxations. We can expect Skoda to bring back the Karoq as well and both the crossovers use the 1.5-litre turbocharged TSI petrol engine developing a maximum power output of 150 PS and 250 Nm.