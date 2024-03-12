Skoda & VW Cars Get Up To 3.4 Lakh Discounts This Month

The VW Tiguan is sold with an exchange bonus of up to Rs. 75,000 and a cash discount of Rs. 75,000, corporate discount of up to Rs. 1 lakh and a service package worth Rs. 90,000

Volkswagen is offering good discount deals for its range of passenger cars in India in March 2024 as the Taigun, Tiguan and Virtus get attractive benefits. The Taigun midsize SUV can be bought with a cash discount of Rs. 60,000, an exchange bonus of Rs. 40,000 and a corporate discount of Rs. 30,000 – taking the overall total up to Rs. 1.3 lakh.

The five-seater is currently priced between Rs. 11.70 lakh for the base variant and it goes up to Rs. 20 lakh for the top-spec trim (ex-showroom). It derives power from a 1.0L three-cylinder turbocharged petrol producing 115 PS and 175 Nm and a 1.5L four-cylinder turbo petrol engine capable of 150 PS and 250 Nm with manual and automatic transmission choices.

The VW Virtus competes with Honda City, Hyundai Verna and Skoda Slavia in India and is retailed with a cash discount of Rs. 30,000, an exchange bonus of Rs. 30,000 and a corporate discount of Rs. 15,000 – taking the total up to Rs. 75,000 this month. It is priced at Rs. 11.56 lakh for the entry-level variant and goes all the way up to Rs. 19.15 lakh for the range-topping model (all prices, ex-showroom).

Models Cash Discounts Exchange + Corp Discounts 1. Skoda Kushaq & Slavia Up To Rs. 1.55L Rs. 20k + Rs. 25k 2. Volkswagen Tiguan Rs. 75k Rs. 75k + Rs. 1L + Service Pack 3. Volkswagen Taigun Rs. 60k Rs. 40k + Rs. 30k 4. Volkswagen Virtus Rs. 30k Rs. 30k + Rs. 15k

The Virtus is based on the same MQB A0 IN platform as Taigun, Slavia and Kushaq and all of these models use the same engine lineup and gearbox options. The Tiguan is sold with an exchange bonus of up to Rs. 75,000 and a cash discount of Rs. 75,000, Making the deal sweeter is the corporate discount of up to Rs. 1 lakh and a service package for four years costing Rs. 90,000.

Thus, the overall benefits stand up to Rs. 3.4 lakh. While the existing model costs Rs. 35.20 lakh in India (ex-showroom), the new generation Tiguan is already on sale in the international markets. In a similar fashion to Volkswagen, Skoda India is offering lucrative discounts for its models this month. The Slavia and Kushaq are available with benefits of up to Rs. 2 lakh.

The benefits include an exchange bonus of Rs. 20,000 and a corporate discount of Rs. 25,000. Additionally, the loyalty bonus applies to all new car owners purchasing within the Volkswagen Group.