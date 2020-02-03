Skoda Vision IN SUV Concept Breaks Cover; India Launch By Diwali 2020

Skoda Vision IN concept will spawn a production mid-size SUV that will enter production later this year in India

Skoda Auto India Limited has huge plans for the domestic market under the India 2.0 project. The new strategy holds key for Volkswagen Group’s volume aspirations in India and thus more than one billion euros will be invested in various departments until 2021. The Czech Republican automaker has made a name for itself as a premium manufacturer locally and its upcoming lineup of products will reflect the same.

However, it will shun the general perception of being expensive cars to maintain as the new portfolio will comprise of products with high localisation of more than 90 per cent. With Skoda having taken up the charge, the India 2.0 project results in MQB A0 IN modular platform that the future products will be based on and they will be spearheaded by the production model of the Vision IN concept.

The Vision IN concept has just debuted at Volkswagen Group’s first media night in India and it will spawn a mid-size SUV resembling a lot like the Kamiq sold in international markets. The design study boasts crystalline elements on the inside as well as out while the illuminated bits including the logo add to the glitter.

The Skoda Vision IN Concept will greet the public between February 7 and 12 at the 2020 Auto Expo in Greater Noida. It boasts an aggressive and upright front fascia with a bold grille section and sleeker pair of LED headlamps. The sporty U-shaped wheels are complemented by muscular fenders and sizzling contours as well as character lines on the sides.

The rear is equally dynamic as the front and the orange paint job adds to the masculinity of the concept. Some of the other highlighting aspects include C-shaped LED tail lamps covering the entire width, illuminated front grille with horizontal slats, sharp wing mirrors, chrome garnishes, aluminium skid plate up front and rear, illuminated SKODA letting on the tailgate, prominent roof rails and so on.

The interior gets orange accents in many areas such as centre armrest and door panels, and the crystalline elements can also be seen across dashboard, gear lever and the virtual cockpit area. There is a large 12.4-inch floating touchscreen infotainment system, a flat bottom steering wheel with SKODA lettering and knurl wheels. The chrome-plated ventilation nozzles are on the sides with ventilation louvres.

The Skoda Vision IN concept measures 4,260 mm long and expect the production model to be of the same length. It gets technologies such as cruise control, voice control and lane keep assist among other advanced technology. The production five-seater will be powered by BSVI compliant turbocharged petrol and diesel engines. They will be mated to a six-speed manual or a DSG transmission as an option.