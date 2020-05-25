Skoda Vision IN (Kliq/Kosmiq) Launch Likely Delayed To Next Year

Skoda Vision IN based production mid-size SUV could be powered by a 1.5-litre turbocharged TSI petrol engine

Skoda Auto India has embarked on the India 2.0 project in a bid to revive its sales fortunes with an investment of more than one billion euros along with Volkswagen. Following the launch of the Karoq and the Superb facelift, Skoda will introduce its first product based on the new strategy and an all-new heavily localised platform that will spawn all of its locally produced future models.

The Czech Republican automaker debuted the Vision IN concept at the 2020 Auto Expo while Volkswagen showcased the Taigun concept. Each design study is giving rise to a mid-size SUV that sits on the MQB A0 IN architecture while having several commonalities to keep the manufacturing costs down.

The mid-size SUV could be christened the Kosmiq or Kliq and it was expected to arrive later this year. However, it could be slightly delayed to April-June period of 2021 as per Zac Hollis’ recent tweet due to the difficult times endured in our social lives and economy. The road-going Vision IN will compete against Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Tata Harrier, Nissan Kicks, MG Hector and the likes. It is predicted to be priced between Rs. 10 lakh and Rs. 17 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Skoda Kosmiq or Kliq will more likely resemble the Kamiq sold by the brand in the international markets in terms of the design. It is expected to comprise of the signature butterfly grille assembly, split headlamps, LED Daytime Running Lights, LED fog lamps in the top-end variants, L-shaped LED tail lamps as in the Vision IN concept, sporty alloy wheels, and so on.

The interior will boast a 12.3-inch free-standing touchscreen infotainment system, flat-bottom three-spoke steering wheel with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, fully digital instrument panel, wireless charing, automatic climate control, panoramic sunroof, premium leather upholstery and a slew of driver-assistive and safety technologies.

As for the powertrain, the Skoda Kamiq/Kliq and Volkswagen Taigun could share a 1.5-litre BSVI compliant TSI turbocharged petrol engine. It will be paired with either a six-speed manual or a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. No oil burner will likely be part of the package.