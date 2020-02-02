Skoda Vision IN Concept, Karoq SUV To Be Revealed Tomorrow In India

Skoda Vision IN Concept and Karoq SUV will premiere at the VW Group night before being showcased at the 2020 Auto Expo

Skoda Auto India has revealed teaser sketches of the Vision IN concept already and it will spawn a mid-size SUV which will compete against Kia Seltos, new-gen Hyundai Creta, MG Hector, Tata Harrier, Nissan Kicks and others. It is the first product coming out of the India 2.0 project that concentrates on reviving the sales fortunes of Skoda and Volkswagen.

Both the brands have merged into a single entity known as Skoda Auto Volkswagen India and Skoda has taken the charge for the project with an investment of more than one billion euros. The mid-size SUV is underpinned by the heavily localised MQB A0 IN modular platform and it will give rise to future models from Skoda and VW as well.

Volkswagen Group is hosting the first group night in India tomorrow and it will see debuts of a range of new vehicles from both the companies. Chief among them are the Vision IN concept, Karoq premium SUV, Volkswagen A0 IN SUV and the Tiguan Allspace. The Vision IN Concept holds key for the Czech Republican automaker’s sales revival in India as its production version will likely be positioned competitively against rivals.



The concept has several unique elements including crystalline highlights. It boasts a set of sharp LED DRLs, glossy black elements, split dual LED headlamps, C-shaped LED tail lamps and more while the interior has contrast orange accents, virtual cockpit, flat bottom steering wheel with SKODA lettering and knurl wheels among other details.

The five-seater SUV based on it will look a lot like the Kamiq in our opinion and it will be powered by small capacity turbocharged petrol and diesel engines with manual and transmission choices.



The Karoq will be part of niche offerings Skoda has planned for this year and it could be offered via CBU route. It will be powered by a BS6 compliant 150 hp, 1.5-litre TSI turbocharged petrol engine mated to a standard six-speed manual or a seven-speed DCT. A 115 hp, 1.0-litre, TSI three-cylinder petrol could also be considered. As for diesel, the Karoq may use a new 115 hp, 1.6-litre engine or a 150 hp 2.0-litre TDI.