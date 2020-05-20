Skoda To Launch 3 Cars In India On May 26 Including Karoq SUV

Skoda Karoq to rival VW T-roc, Jeep Compass and Tata Harrier, to get 1.5-litre Evo turbocharged TSI petrol engine developing 150 horsepower and 250 Nm

Skoda Auto India Limited will be introducing the all-new Karoq, facelifted Superb and Rapid 1.0L TSI in the domestic market on May 26. The Karoq will slot below the Kodiaq in the lineup and it has plenty in common including the powertrain with the recently launched Volkswagen T-Roc. It will be powered by a 1.5-litre Evo turbocharged TSI petrol engine developing 150 horsepower and 250 Nm.

The engine is paired with a seven-speed DSG automatic transmission only. The Karoq has proven its worth in the overseas markets and it could be considered for locally assembly if the demands are high from the customers. To likely be offered in fully-loaded single spec trim, the Karoq comes packed with several premium features including an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system.

We are all set to introduce the new RAPID 1.0 TSI, luxurious new SUPERB and the much-awaited KAROQ with a pioneering new digital format, the ‘Simply Clever’ @SkodaIndia Virtual Conference set to go live on 26 May at 12:30. Block your calendars. You don’t want to miss this one! pic.twitter.com/XEsF1DGZUD — Zac Hollis (@Zac_Hollis_) May 20, 2020

It will also get nine airbags, dual-zone automatic climate control system, digital instrumentation, powered driver seat, leather upholstery and so on. The premium SUV is expected to be priced around Rs. 23.5 lakh (ex-showroom) and it will rival Jeep Compass and Hyundai Tucson among others. Bookings for the Karoq can already be placed for an initial token of Rs. 50,000.

The flagship Superb sedan is getting a much-needed facelift on the same day digitally. The updated premium sedan made its India debut at the 2020 Auto Expo and it will be retailed in Sportline and L&K trims. The exterior gets notable updates including new LED headlights, restyled front grille, chrome accents and redesigned bumpers.

The 2020 Skoda Superb will likely be priced around Rs. 29 lakh to Rs. 33 lakh (ex-showroom) and it will also be loaded with upmarket equipment. Some of the key features include latest virtual cockpit, wireless charging facility, LED headlamps, upgraded touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, etc.

The new BSVI compliant 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine should produce close to 190 horsepower and it is paired with a seven-speed DCT. In the Rapid C-segment sedan, the 1.6-litre petrol and 1.5-litre Diesel engines will be replaced by a new 1.0-litre TSI turbocharged petrol motor capable of developing 110 horsepower and 175 Nm. It will be paired with a six-speed MT while a six-speed AT could join later.