Skoda Superb Returns To India, Priced Insanely High At Rs. 54 Lakh

The customer deliveries of the 2024 Skoda Superb will commence later this month and the availability is restricted to only 100 units

Skoda Auto India has officially announced the return of the Superb sedan in the exclusive Laurin & Klement fully-loaded trim for a price tag of Rs. 54 lakh (ex-showroom). It is brought into the country as a full import, unlike when it was on sale as a locally assembled model. Only 100 units of the Skoda Superb have been allotted for India.

The global markets already have a brand new fourth generation but Skoda opted to stick with the old model for India. As expected, it derives power from a 2.0L four-cylinder TSI EVO turbocharged petrol engine with OBD2 compliance. The powertrain produces a maximum power output of 190 PS and 320 Nm of peak torque and is paired with a seven-speed DSG only.

Speaking about the Superb’s comeback, Petr Janeba, Brand Director, Skoda Auto India, said: “We have more than 57,000 happy Superb customers in the country across all three generations of the car. Indian customers understand and appreciate the high quality, value luxury and premium positioning of the Superb. While we recently announced our compact SUV which will be our entry-level product in India, I am happy to share that we are also building on our premium offerings and the Superb is a strong testament to that.”

The Czech auto major has noted that the continued interest amongst customers for the Superb has resulted in the company re-entering the premium sedan in limited numbers with an upgrade to the FBU European EUG engine to meet the latest emission standards. It features a bootspace of 625 litres that can be expanded to 1,760 litres when the rear seats are folded.

On the inside, the 2024 Skoda Superb comes with a new 26 cm virtual cockpit for the driver, a 23.3 6cm Columbus touchscreen system with support for wireless charging and wired Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, 12-way adjustable electric seats with massage and memory function for the driver, two-spoke leather steering wheel with DSG shifting paddles and black stitching.

The cabin also gets an 11-speaker 610W Canton sound system, triple-zone automatic climate control with the Air Care function and an LED interior light pack while the Dynamic Chassis Control allows you to select between four pre-set suspension modes and one individual mode.

Other highlights are nine airbags, Active Chassis Control and Active Tyre Pressure Monitoring, LED headlights with washers, LED fog lamps with cornering function, LED rear taillights with dynamic turn indicators, Fatigue/Drowsiness detection, Park Assist with Emergency Braking Assist and 360-degree camera.

It is worth noting that the Superb earned five stars for both adult and child occupants in Euro NCAP crash tests. It is sold with the all-new Rosso Brunello and Water World Green colours and the previously offered Magic Black shade. The sedan runs on 18-inch Propus Aero alloys, and the front fenders are adorned with a prominent Laurin & Klement inscription. To offer peace of mind, a 4-year/100,000 km, whichever is earlier, standard warranty and a host of maintenance and warranty packages of up to 8 years or 150,000 km are available.