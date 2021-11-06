Skoda Superb Beats Skoda Octavia In Oct 2021 Sales

The Skoda Octavia is currently priced between Rs 26.29 lakh to Rs 29.29 lakh, while the Superb is priced from Rs 31.99 lakh to Rs 34.99 (all prices, ex-showroom)

Skoda introduced a new-gen version of the Octavia in the Indian market a few months ago, however, the new model is much more premium than the outgoing version, which has also resulted in a massive price hike. This has resulted in the D-segment sedan actually battling it out with its own sibling, the Superb.

Interestingly, the Superb managed to outsell the Octavia in the month of October 2021. Skoda sold 251 units of the former, while the D-segment sedan managed to record a total sale of 219 units in the month. The Superb became Skoda’s second best-selling car in India last month behind only Kushaq, while Octavia came third.

Powering both the Skoda sedans is the same 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbocharged petrol TSI engine that generates 190 PS of maximum power, along with 320 Nm of peak torque. The transmission duties are handled by a 7-speed DSG auto, driving the front wheels as standard. The Octavia’s equipment list consists of a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system with smartphone connectivity, a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, dual-zone climate control, 12-way electrically adjustable driver’s seat, LED ambient lighting, leather upholstery, leather-wrapped steering wheel, cruise control, LED headlamps and LED tail lamps, a 12-speaker Canton sound system and so on.

On the other hand, the Superb comes with Skoda’s Virtual Cockpit fully-digital instrument cluster, ambient lighting, hands-free parking, powered tailgate, 12-way electrically adjustable front seats with ventilation function, leather-wrapped gear knob and steering, an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with smartphone connectivity, a 12-speaker Canton sound system, three-zone climate control and even a panoramic sunroof. As of now, the Skoda Octavia is priced from Rs 26.29 lakh to Rs 29.29 lakh, whereas the Superb has been priced between Rs 31.99 lakh and Rs 34.99 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom). At this price point, the Superb makes more sense considering the superior rear-seat space and comfort, slightly larger boot as well as the panoramic sunroof.