Skoda Slavia Vs Rivals – Honda City, Hyundai Verna, Maruti Ciaz

Check out our specifications comparison between the recently-debuted Skoda Slavia and Honda City, Hyundai Verna, and Maruti Ciaz

Skoda recently unveiled its upcoming sedan in India – Slavia – which is slated to replace the ageing, slow-selling Rapid. Unlike its predecessor, Skoda Slavia not only looks modern, it’s quite powerful and has a lot of premium features on offer. It is expected to go on sale around early 2022.

Here, we have an on-paper comparison between Skoda Slavia and its closest rivals in our market – Honda City, Hyundai Verna, and Maruti Ciaz.

Skoda Slavia v Honda City v Hyundai Verna v Maruti Ciaz – Design and features

Skoda Slavia has an extremely sporty and premium exterior design, inspired by its elder sibling – Octavia. It also has class-leading width and wheelbase, which should translate to brilliant interior space. Features on offer include an 8-inch digital instrument cluster, a 10.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system, MySkoda Connect (connected car tech), automatic climate control, ventilated seats, an electric sunroof, auto-dimming IRVM, power-operated ORVMs, etc.

Honda City has a sleek and sporty exterior, while the interior has a simple but premium look. The Honda is quite well equipped as well, with a semi-digital instrument console (with a 7-inch MID), an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system, Honda Connect (connected car tech), automatic climate control, electric sunroof, power-operated ORVMs, auto-dimming IRVMs, etc.

Hyundai Verna has a rather bold and aggressive exterior, while the interior has a simpler yet premium design. The vehicle gets features like an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system, BlueLink connected car tech, automatic climate control, ventilated seats, power-operated ORVMs, electric sunroof, etc. It also gets a fully-digital instrument cluster, which includes a 4.2-inch MID and digital dials for speed and tachometer.

The exterior design of Maruti Ciaz is relatively conservative, but it’s good nonetheless. The interior is lacklustre tough, especially compared to the competition. Features on offer include a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system, automatic climate control, power-operated ORVMs, etc. Suzuki Connect (connected car tech) can be had as an accessory on it.

Skoda Slavia v Honda City v Hyundai Verna v Maruti Ciaz – Powertrains

Skoda Slavia is available with two petrol engine options – a 1.0L turbocharged unit (115 PS/175 Nm) and a 1.5L turbocharged unit (150 PS/250 Nm). A 6-speed manual transmission is available on both, and automatic gearbox options are available as well – 6-speed AT on the smaller engine and 7-speed DSG on the larger one.

Honda City (fifth-gen) is available with a choice between a 1.5L NA petrol engine (121 PS/145 Nm) and a 1.5L turbo-diesel engine (100 PS/200 Nm). A 6-speed manual transmission comes standard, with a CVT option available on the petrol motor.

Hyundai Verna has three engine options on offer. The first one is a 1.5L NA petrol unit (115 PS/144 Nm), which comes mated to a 6-speed MT or a CVT. The second one is a 1.0L turbo-petrol unit (120 PS/172 Nm), paired with a 7-speed DCT. The last one is a 1.5L turbo-diesel unit (115 PS/250 Nm), which can be had with a 6-speed MT or a 6-speed AT.

As for Maruti Ciaz, it just has one engine option available – a 1.5L NA petrol motor. It can generate a peak power and torque of 105 PS and 138 Nm, and gets a mild-hybrid system available as standard. The Ciaz gets two transmission choices – a 5-speed MT and a 4-speed AT.

Skoda Slavia v Honda City v Hyundai Verna v Maruti Ciaz – Price

The Slavia is expected to have a starting price of around Rs. 10 lakh, which is on the heavier side, but not a lot. As for Honda City, its price ranges from Rs. 11.16 lakh to Rs. 15.11 lakh, while Hyundai Verna costs between Rs. 9.28 lakh to Rs. 15.32 lakh. The price of Maruti Ciaz ranges from Rs. 8.72 lakh to Rs. 11.71, making it the most affordable in this comparison.

All prices mentioned are ex-showroom, New Delhi