Skoda Slavia Vs Octavia – Detailed Specifications Comparison

The upcoming Skoda Slavia looks like a scaled-down version of the Octavia, and in this on-paper comparison, we see what’s what

Czech carmaker Skoda recently unveiled a new sedan for the Indian market, named Slavia. Slated to launch here in early 2022, Skoda Slavia will be a replacement for the slow-selling Rapid. The new sedan looks quite handsome, both inside and out, with clear inspiration drawn from its elder sibling, the Octavia.

Here, we compare Skoda Slavia with the current-gen Octavia to see the similarities and differences between these two siblings.

Skoda Slavia Vs Octavia – Exterior and dimensions

Skoda Slavia is quite a looker, with perhaps the most upmarket exterior design in its segment. It gets a pair of sleek headlamps at the front, flanking the brand’s signature butterfly grille. The front bumper features a wide air dam, and we also see sporty alloy wheels on the car. At the rear, we see bold ‘Skoda’ lettering on the tailgate, along with inverted L-shaped brake lights.

In comparison, the Octavia looks like a larger and sportier Slavia. The headlamps are sharper, the front grille is sleeker but wider. The alloy wheels are larger and sportier-looking, and the low height gives the car a more imposing stance.

Dimensions Skoda Slavia Skoda Octavia Length 4,541mm 4,689mm Width 1,752mm 1,829mm Height 1,487mm 1,469mm Wheelbase 2,651mm 2,680mm

The Octavia is noticeably larger than the Slavia in every aspect except the height. However, being taller, the Slavia doesn’t look as sporty as its elder sibling. In terms of road presence, both vehicles are impressive, although the Octavia manages to look way more impressive.

Skoda Slavia Vs Octavia – Interior and features

The interior of the Slavia is way more premium than the Rapid, and the material quality is really good, as expected from a Skoda car. The car gets a floating-type 10.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system, an 8.0-inch digital instrument cluster, a dual-tone interior theme, and like all recent Skoda cars, a two-spoke steering wheel (multi-functional).

The dashboard gets piano black and brush-gold inserts, along with round side AC vents. Thanks to the class-leading width and wheelbase, the vehicle has a lot of space on both front and rear seats. Other features on offer on the Slavia include ventilated front seats, rear AC vents, wireless smartphone charging, TPMS, traction control, ESP, up to 6 airbags, etc.

As for the Octavia, it has a way more premium interior compared to the Slavia, obviously. The highlights of the cabin include a 10.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system and the virtual cockpit (digital instrument cluster), and a two-spoke steering wheel (multi-functional).

The Octavia gets features like dual-zone climate control, wireless smartphone connectivity, wireless smartphone charging, hands-free parking assist, hands-free tailgate, memory seats, keyless sensors on all doors, traction control, ESP, fatigue alert, 8 airbags, etc.

Skoda Slavia Vs Octavia – Powertrain

The Slavia is available with two engine options – a 1.0L turbo-petrol unit (115 PS) and a 1.5L turbo-petrol unit (150 PS). Both come standard with a 6-speed manual gearbox, and automatic transmission options are available as well – a 6-speed torque-converter on the smaller engine and a 7-speed dual-clutch on the larger one.

Skoda Slavia specifications Engine size 1.0-litre 1.5-litre Engine type Turbocharged, inline-4, petrol Turbocharged, inline-4, petrol Max. power 115 PS 150 PS Max. torque 178 Nm 250 Nm Transmission 6-speed MT/6-speed AT 6-speed MT/7-speed DSG

The larger Octavia comes with a larger engine – a 2.0L turbo-petrol motor, with 190 PS on tap. It comes mated exclusively to a 7-speed DSG, which sends power to the front wheels. The performance-spec ‘RS’ variant isn’t available in the Indian market at the moment, but it could arrive here in the future.

Skoda Octavia specifications Engine size 2.0-litre Engine type Turbocharged, inline-4, petrol Max. power 190 PS Max. torque 320 Nm Transmission 7-speed DSG

Skoda Slavia Vs Octavia – Price and rivals

Skoda Slavia is expected to have a starting price of around Rs. 10 lakh. Upon arrival, it will be a competitor to Honda City, Hyundai Verna, Maruti Ciaz, and Volkswagen Vento (which is also slated to be replaced by an all-new sedan).

Skoda Octavia is way more expensive, priced from Rs. 26.29 lakh to Rs. 29.29 lakh. It currently has only one rival in the Indian market – Hyundai Elantra. For the extra money, you do get more features and space on the Octavia, but interestingly, we’re quite impressed with everything the Slavia has on offer, especially considering the relatively low potential price.

All prices mentioned are ex-showroom, New Delhi