Skoda Slavia Midsize Sedan For India Revealed In Its Prototype Form

Skoda Slavia midsize sedan will be revealed before the end of this year and it will be underpinned by the heavily localised MQB A0 IN platform

Škoda Auto India has today announced the winner of the Camouflage design contest as Shreyas Karambelkar from Badlapur, Maharashtra has been awarded the winner’s title and he will travel to Prague to meet the Head of Design, Škoda Auto a.s. Oliver Stefani, at the brand’s HQ. The winning design will be applied to the testing prototype of the Slavia midsize sedan.

Ben Stewart from Tirunelveli, Tamil Nadu has been the runner and he wins a design tablet while the other three finalists will be awarded Škoda gift bags. The Czech Republican auto major announced the design contest a couple of months ago wherein the participants were asked to submit a design of camouflage for the upcoming midsize sedan dubbed the Slavia.

The company received more than 200 entries from across the country and the top five shortlisted designs passed through the production, durability, and applicability processes. Zac Hollis, Brand Director – ŠKODA AUTO India, said, “We at ŠKODA AUTO India congratulate Shreyas Karambelkar for winning the “Camouflage with ŠKODA” contest. His design reflected a homogenous blend of Indian and Czech art cultures.”

The concept from Shreyas’ winning design is a blend of Indian motifs – the Peacock and Lotus, Czech glass art, and Cubism while the concept of Ben’s winning design is inspired by the simplicity of basic regular shapes, themed over the contrasting Škoda colour palette. The contest was judged by Gurpratap Boparai, Managing Director – SAVWIPL, Zac Hollis, Brand Director – ŠKODA AUTO India and Oliver Stefani, Head of Design – ŠKODA AUTO a.s.

The Skoda Slavia is the third model to be spawned out of the India 2.0 project and the second vehicle from Skoda following the Kushaq. The five-seater will be positioned at a premium over the Rapid to strengthen the brand’s sedan portfolio comprising of Octavia and Superb. It will be based on the heavily localised MQB A0 IN platform.

The prototype of the Slavia shows the presence of the signature Butterfly front grille, sleek headlamps, black alloy wheels, a large greenhouse, forward dipping bonnet, central air intake on the bumper, etc and it will likely share the engine options with the Kushaq.