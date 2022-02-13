Skoda Slavia (Honda City Rival) Prices Leaked Ahead Of Launch

Skoda Slavia will be sold in three grades namely Active, Ambition and Style across two petrol engine options

Skoda’s India division will launch the Slavia midsize sedan later this month as the 1.0-litre petrol variant will be introduced on February 28 and the bigger 1.5-litre petrol engine equipped variants will have their prices announced on March 3. The test drives and deliveries will commence on their respective launch dates as well.

The Skoda Slavia will be sold in three grades namely Active, Ambition and Style and is underpinned by the heavily localised MQB A0 IN platform that debuted in the Skoda Kushaq and is also present in the Volkswagen Taigun. The same architecture will also underpin the upcoming VW Virtus that will have several commonalities with the upcoming Slavia.

The five-seater’s bookings are already taken across authorised dealerships in India and now the tentative prices have been leaked online. The base Active 1.0 MT is said to cost around Rs. 10.80 lakh while the Ambition MT is priced at Rs. 12.60 lakh, 1.0 Ambition AT at Rs. 14 lakh, 1.0 Style MT at 14.50 lakh, 1.0 Style AT at Rs. 15.75 lakh, 1.5 Style MT at Rs. 16.70 lakh and the range-topping 1.5 Style AT at Rs. 17.70 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom).

In comparison, the Honda City is priced between Rs. 11.23 lakh and Rs. 15.18 lakh while the Hyundai Verna costs Rs. 9.32 lakh for the entry-level trim and it goes all the way up to Rs. 15.36 lakh (ex-showroom). The Maruti Suzuki Ciaz costs between Rs. 8.87 lakh and Rs. 11.86 lakh (ex-showroom).

Unlike its main competitors the City and the Verna, the Slavia does not offer a diesel engine and it could come at a disadvantage. The 1.0-litre three-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine kicks out a maximum power output of 115 PS and 175 Nm of peak torque. The 1.5-litre four-cylinder turbo petrol is good enough to generate 150 PS and 250 Nm.

Both the powertrains are linked with a six-speed manual transmission as standard while a six-speed torque converter automatic is an option in the smaller petrol and a seven-speed DSG is exclusive to the 1.5-litre petrol. As for the features, a large touchscreen infotainment system, digital instrument cluster, sunroof, etc will be available.