Skoda Rapid Replacement Spotted Testing In India For The First Time

Skoda Rapid replacement could be christened the Slavia and it will be based on the MQB A0 IN platform; could use 1.0-litre petrol and 1.5-litre petrol engines

Under the India 2.0 project, Skoda and Volkswagen are launching their respective mid-size SUVs with high localisation. The Kushaq and Taigun hold plenty of significance for the brands as they will be competitively priced in the domestic market, and more than 1 billion euros has been invested over the last three years to develop the India-specific MQB A0 IN architecture and to consolidate Indian operations.

Skoda Auto Volkswagen India Pvt Ltd will look to replace the long-serving Rapid and Vento next. The PQ25 platform based mid-size sedans are on sale for a long period of time and Skoda could be the first one to bring in a successor to the Rapid. Said to be codenamed ANB, we expect it to be launched sometime early next year or midway through 2022.

A couple of spy pictures have emerged on the internet from Pune indicating that a Skoda mid-size sedan is definitely in the test stages. Wearing full camouflage, it is easy to guess its origins as the butterfly front grille with vertical slats is clearly visible and the proportions do suggest that it could be bigger than the outgoing Rapid.



With the sedan segments losing traction amongst customers, it is good to see Skoda going full monty with it. The proportions of the Skoda ANB, which could be christened the Slavia, appear similar to the Volkswagen Virtus. The front fascia is different compared to the soon-launching new generation Octavia but the similarities in the notchback silhouette and the rear to the Virtus are more than apparent.

It will be underpinned by the MQB A0 IN platform and expect it to share the 1.0-litre three-cylinder turbo petrol producing 110 PS and 200 Nm and the 1.5-litre four-cylinder turbo petrol (150 PS and 250 Nm) engines as the Kushaq and Taigun. As for the transmission, a six-speed manual, a six-speed torque converter auto and a seven-speed DSG could be utilised.

The interior could also have several commonalities with the Skoda Kushaq including the touchscreen infotainment system with Apple Carplay and Android Auto connectivity, steering mounted controls, layered dashboard, powered seats, along with a host of safety and assistive technologies.