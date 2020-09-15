Skoda Rapid Automatic Variant India Launch On September 17

Skoda Rapid Automatic version has a claimed mileage of 16.24 kmpl and it can be booked for an initial token of Rs. 25,000

Skoda Auto India will be officially launching the automatic version of the Rapid in the domestic market on September 17. As has been the case in recent times, the debut will be hosted digitally. Ahead of its launch, the Czech Republican auto major has already commenced bookings for the Rapid AT for an initial refundable token of Rs. 25,000.

The next day of the price announcement will see the starting of deliveries for the automatic Rapid variant. The Rapid has been a consistent seller in the C-segment for sedans behind the leading trio of Honda City, Hyundai Verna and Maruti Suzuki Ciaz. The arrival of the entry-level Rapid Rider variant led to more customers hopping into the showrooms.

The brand temporarily halted the reservations for the Rider variant due to the good reception before the Rider Plus trim was added to the lineup for a price tag of Rs. 7.99 lakh (ex-showroom). It is around Rs. 50,000 costlier than the Rapid Rider with inclusion of more features. The BSVI version of the Skoda Rapid debuted towards the end of May 2020 in India.

The 1.6-litre naturally aspirated MPI petrol and 1.5-litre TDI turbocharged diesel engines were let go in the transition towards BSVI emission standards, as a new 1.0-litre three-cylinder TSI petrol was introduced. The engine develops a maximum power output of 110 PS at 5,000-5,250 rpm and 175 Nm of peak torque at 1,750-4,000 rpm. It is paired with a six-speed manual transmission only at present.

The claimed fuel economy is rated at 18.97 kmpl. The power and torque figures in the automatic version will remain the same as the front wheels are driven by a six-speed torque converter automatic unit. It is ARAI-certified to return a fuel economy figure of 16.24 kmpl. The previous four-pot 1.6-litre gasoline mill in its AT trim had a fuel efficiency of 14.84 kmpl.

Expect the 2020 Skoda Rapid Automatic to be priced around Rs. 1 lakh to Rs. 1.2 lakh more expensive than the respective manual transmission-equipped petrol variant. The AT will help in Skoda expanding the range of the Rapid and the sedan’s replacement will more likely arrive sometime later next year.