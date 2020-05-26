Skoda Rapid 1.0 TSI BSVI Launched In India; Priced From Rs. 7.49 Lakh

Skoda Rapid 1.0 TSI BSVI petrol has now been launched in India and is priced between Rs. 7.49 lakh and Rs. 11.79 lakh (ex-showroom)

Skoda Auto India commenced bookings of the 2020 Rapid 1.0 TSI and the Karoq SUV domestically for a refundable fee of Rs. 50,000 across authorised dealerships present in the country earlier this year. The BSVI compliant Rapid 1.0 TSI has now been launched locally for a starting price of Rs. 7.49 lakh (ex-showroom) for the entry-level Rider trim.

It can also be reserved online at Skoda’s official website as well for the convenience of the customers. The 1.0 TSI (Turbocharged Stratified Injection) petrol engine is updated to meet BSVI emission regulations in the C-segment sedan that has been struggling to garner high sales volumes. The Rapid uses the 1.0-litre three-cylinder petrol engine, which is good enough to produce 110 PS at 5,000 rpm and 175 Nm of peak torque at 1,750 rpm.

It made its domestic premiere at the 2020 Auto Expo in Greater Noida in February and it stands in place of the 1.6-litre naturally-aspirated unit that kicked out 100 PS. Alongside the 1.0-litre TSI turbocharged engine, Skoda also displayed 1.5-litre turbo petrol and 2.0-litre motors and they are part of the brand’s Indian portfolio with BSVI compliance.

Skoda Rapid 1.0 TSI Variants Price (ex-showroom) 1. Rider Rs. 7.49 lakh 2. Ambition Rs. 9.99 lakh 3. Onyx Rs. 10.19 lakh 4. Style Rs. 11.49 lakh 5. Monte Carlo Rs. 7.79 lakh

In the Rapid, the powertrain is paired with only a six-speed manual as a seven-speed DSG automatic transmission will follow shortly. No exterior updates accompany the Rapid along with this new engine. Offered in Ambition, Onyx, Style and Monte Carlo variants, the Skoda Rapid 1.0 TSI’s prices go up to Rs. 11.79 lakh (ex-showroom) for the top-spec Monte Carlo.

The 2020 Skoda Rapid 1.0 TSI comes with multiple colour choices. For instance, the Monte Carlo can be had in Flash Red and Candy White colours while the Rs. 11.49 lakh Ambition grade is offered in Brilliant Silver, Candy White, Toffee Brown and Carbon Steel shades. The Rs. 10.19 lakh Rapid 1.0 TSI Onyx variant is sold in Candy White and Lapiz Blue (with black wheels). The new engine has ARAI certified mileage of 18.97 kmpl.

It comes loaded with new features such as four airbags, ABS with EBD, reversing camera, automatic headlights and wipers, LED Daytime Running Lights, 16-inch alloy wheels, leather seats, automatic climate control, rear AC vents, cruise control, an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, MirrorLink.

The launch of the 2020 Skoda Rapid 1.0 TSI is accompanied by the Superb facelift and all-new Karoq. All these three models strengthen the brand’s premium portfolio in India ahead of the arrival of the heavily localised mid-size SUV based on MQB A0 IN platform. It was previewed via Vision IN concept and it will spawn a Volkswagen cousin in the firm of Taigun.