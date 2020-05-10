Skoda Octavia RS 245 Vs BMW 330i – Specs Comparison

2020 BMW 3 Series is one of the highest-rated cars in its segment, but we pit it against the limited-run Skoda Octavia RS 245 to see which car offers more bang for buck

While the Octavia has globally received a new-gen model, Skoda Auto India decided to give the outgoing model one last hurrah in the Indian market, and brought 200 units of the Euro-spec Octavia RS 245 to the country via the CBU route. While the performance-oriented sedan has no direct rival to compete with, we believe that it does give some competition to the BMW 3-series luxury sedan.

We compare the specifications of these two cars against each other to see which one emerges as the real winner. Take a read to know how the Skoda Octavia RS 245 stacks up against the BMW 330i –

Skoda Octavia RS 245 Vs BMW 330i Powertrain:

The Skoda Octavia RS 245 gets a BS6-compliant 2.0-litre TSI turbocharged petrol four-cylinder engine that puts out 245 PS of maximum power, and has a peak torque output of 370 Nm. The said motor comes mated to a 7-speed DSG automatic gearbox, and is offered with a front-wheel-drive drivetrain. The RS 245 also gets Volkswagen Group’s VAQ limited-slip differential.

Skoda claims that the Octavia RS 245 is capable of sprinting from a standstill to 100 km/h in mere 6.6 seconds, and has its top speed electronically limited to 250 km/h, making it the most powerful Skoda offering in India yet.

Powertrain Skoda Octavia RS 245 BMW 330i Engine 2.0-litre, 4-cyl, turbo petrol 2.0-litre, 4-cyl, turbo petrol Power 245 PS 262 PS Torque 370 Nm 400 Nm Transmission 7-speed auto 8-Speed auto

The BMW 330i also gets a 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbo-petrol engine that generates 262 PS power and 400 Nm torque. The engine can only be had with an 8-Speed Steptronic Sport automatic transmission. Nought to 100 km/h in the BMW 330i would take 5.8 seconds, while the luxury car tops out at 243 km/h. However, a rear-wheel drive setup works in the favour of the Bimmer.

Skoda Octavia RS 245 Vs BMW 330i Features:

The features of the Octavia RS 245 deserve a mention as well, since it is packed up to the brim. On the outside, it gets Quadra LED headlamps, LED tail lights, red brake calipers, 18-inch Vega dual-tone alloy wheels and stainless steel twin exhaust pipe.

Inside the cabin, the RS 245 comes equipped with sporty Alcantara seats, a flat-bottom steering wheel, 12-way electrically adjustable front seats, a 12.3-inch fully digital ‘Virtual Cockpit’ instrument cluster, an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, dual-zone climate control, a panoramic electric sunroof, handsfree parking, ambient lighting and more.

On the other hand, the top-end BMW 330i gets a M Sport character package which includes various visual enhancements over the lower trim. It gets automatic LED headlights and fog lights, LED rear lights and rain sensors.

Internally, the 330i comes with features like a 12.3-inch digital instrument display, 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with smartphone connectivity, handwriting recognition and gesture control, park assist, a three-zone climate control system, an electric sunroof, electrically adjustable front seats with memory function for driver, a leather steering wheel and ambient lighting.

Skoda Octavia RS 245 Vs BMW 330i Safety:

The safety features on offer with the Octavia RS 245 include 9 airbags, ABS with EBD and Brake Assist, Electronic Stability Control, Mechanical Brake Assist, Hydraulic Brake Assist, Anti Slip Regulation and an Electronic Differential Lock as well.

BMW has packed the 3-Series with safety tech like BMW Condition Based Service, Cornering Brake Control, Dynamic Stability Control, Dynamic Traction

Control, Tyre Pressure Indicator, run-flat tyres with reinforced side walls, ABS with EBD, Brake Assist and 6 airbags.

Skoda Octavia RS 245 Vs BMW 330i Price:

Skoda priced the Octavia RS 245 at Rs 35.99 lakh, which is a hefty price tag since the last iteration of the car was launched at Rs 25 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom). However, it should be noted that the 200 units of the RS 245 are imported from Europe as completely built units.

BMW 330i’s entry-level ‘Sport’ variant costs Rs 41.70 lakh, while the range-topping M Sport trim will set you back by Rs 48.50 lakh. In between these two sits the 320d Luxury Line diesel-powered model which retails at Rs 47.50 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom).

Skoda Octavia RS 245 Vs BMW 330i Comparison Verdict:

The Skoda Octavia RS 245 offers unmatched performance at its price point, and the 200 units that the German-owned Czech carmaker allocated for the Indian market, were sold out pretty quickly. The sedan offers a lethal turbocharged petrol motor, combination of sporty appearance, dynamic driving capabilities, class-leading safety tech and intelligent connectivity features.

Paying an additional Rs 5.71 lakh would get you a German masterpiece, but you would have to shell out Rs 12.51 lakh over the Octavia RS 245 to get the top-end 330i M Sport with all the bells and whistles.