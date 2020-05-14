Skoda Octavia RS 245 Deliveries Commence In India

The Octavia RS 245 is the most powerful Skoda car in India yet, with a claimed 0-100 kmph time of just 6.6 seconds, and a top speed restricted to 250 kmph

While globally, the Octavia has received a generational update, Skoda Auto India decided to bid adieu to the current-gen model in an interesting way. The German-owned Czech carmaker brought 200 units of the Euro-spec Octavia RS 245 to the country through the CBU route, and almost all of the units were sold out pretty soon. Now, the carmaker has finally started delivering these machines to their rightful owners.

The first Skoda Octavia RS 245 that was delivered is finished in Race Blue, and the keys of the car were handed over to a resident of Goa. However, Bengaluru led the race in terms of Octavia RS 245 sales with 44 units allotted to the IT capital of India. Chennai followed behind with 22 units, while Pune and Hyderabad received 20 units each.

Talking about the car, the Octavia RS 245 gets a 2.0-litre TSI turbocharged petrol motor that belts out 245 PS of maximum power, along with 370 Nm of peak torque. The engine comes mated to a 7-speed DSG auto gearbox as standard. The chassis of the car has been lowered by 15 mm as compared to the regular Octavia, while it also gets a stiffened suspension and electronically-regulated VAQ limited slip differential.

I feel happy to announce that the first unit of #SKODA #OCTAVIA #Rs245 was successfully delivered in Goa! Safety being our priority, all precautionary measures have been taken to ensure auto enthusiasts and brand loyalists don’t miss out on their next #SKODA pic.twitter.com/bVmonwmyb0 — Zac Hollis (@Zac_Hollis_) May 13, 2020



Skoda claims that the Octavia RS 245 can go from 0 to 100 kmph in just 6.6 seconds, before topping out at an electronically regulated speed of 250 kmph. This makes it the most powerful Skoda offering in the country yet.

While we could talk about the car’s powertrain and performance all day, the feature list is also worth a mention. It comes equipped with Alcantara seats, flat-bottom steering wheel, 12-way electrically adjustable front seats, 12.3-inch Virtual Cockpit instrument cluster, an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with smartphone connectivity, dual-zone auto climate control, panoramic sunroof, hands-free parking, ambient lighting, etc.

The Octavia RS 245 was made available in five paint schemes, namely Rallye Green, Race Blue, Corrida Red, Magic Black and Candy White, and Skoda priced the car at Rs 35.99 lakh (ex-showroom).