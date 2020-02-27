Skoda Octavia RS 245 Bookings Begin On March 1; Limited To 200 Units

Skoda Octavia RS 245 uses a 2.0-litre turbocharged TSI petrol engine developing 245 PS and 370 Nm and is mated to a seven-speed DSG with paddle shifters

Skoda Auto India has today announced the start of the bookings for the performance-based Octavia RS 245 from March 1, 2020 through its online platform buyskodaonline.co.in. The reservation amount stands at Rs. 1 lakh and only 200 units will be sold through the website as informed previously.

The RS badge has been a popular affair for years in the domestic market mainly due to its performance credentials and the Octavia RS 245 stands at the epitome of it. Having made its local debut at the 2020 Auto Expo in Greater Noida earlier this month, it has been priced at Rs. 35.99 lakh (ex-showroom, pan India).

The Octavia RS 245 differentiates itself from the regular Octavia both on the inside and out with sporty touches and customers will have the option to choose from five colours namely Rallye Green, Race Blue, Corrida Red, Magic Black, and Candy White. It comes equipped with a 2.0-litre turbo TSI petrol engine.

The powertrain is paired with a seven-speed DSG automatic transmission only and it is good enough to pump out a maximum power output of 245 PS and 370 Nm of peak torque. The Czech Republican auto major claims that the Octavia RS 245 can accelerate from zero to 100 kmph in just 6.6 seconds.

The fastest Skoda sold in India has its top speed electronically limited to 250 kmph. The exterior comprises of large butterfly front grille, honeycomb air inlets, Quadra headlamps with LED DRLs, unique RS badges up front and rear, glossy black trims across bodily surfaces, 18-inch dual-tone Vega alloy wheels, C-shaped illumination, glossy black spoiler and trapezoidal tailpipes.

Stepping inside the cabin, you could find flat-bottom steering wheel with paddle shifters. It is accompanied by Virtual Cockpit system, carbon decor, ambient lighting, Alcantara black leather sports seats with integrated headrests, contrast red stitches and so on. It boasts electronically regulated VAQ limited-slip differential as well and gets a dedicated VRS mode.

The chassis has been lowered by 15 mm compared to the standard Octavia. Other highlights include twelve-way electrically-adjustable driver and front passenger seats with lumbar support, 20.32 cm touchscreen central infotainment system with SmartLink, dual-zone Climatronic AC with clean air function, 590 litres of bootspace, AFS (Adaptive Front light System), MKB (Multi Collision Brake), HBA (Hydraulic Brake Assist), ASR (Anti Slip Regulation) and EDS (Electronic Differential Lock).