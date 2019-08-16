Skoda Octavia Might Get a New Rider Edition in India – Report

Skoda Rapid Rider Edition is a runaway hit in India given its price tag and Skoda might introduce the Octavia Rider Edition to avail the same benefits.

Skoda launched a special edition Rider Edition of the Rapid mid-size sedan in India at Rs 6.99 lakh (ex-showroom, pan India) which turned out to be a success for the Czech carmaker this year. The Rapid Rider Edition is priced attractively and undercuts the competition by at least Rs 1 Lakh. Now Skoda can introduce the Rider Edition in the Octavia premium sedan as well.

In an interview given to a media house, Zac Hollis, the director of sales and marketing for Skoda India said that the company is contemplating an option to launch Octavia Rider Edition. Interestingly, the first-gen Octavia used to get a Rider Edition as a regular variant and not a limited edition model as in Rapid.

Zac said that Skoda is open to the idea, but it’s too early to comment – “We are certainly open to the idea of introducing the Rider marque on the popular Skoda Octavia. However, it is too early to comment any further.” If Skoda decides to bring the Octavia Rider Edition to India, it can be a sweet deal to the buyers, given how well-packaged the Rapid Rider Edition is.

The Skoda Rapid Rider Edition is based on the base-spec Active petrol manual variant and gets a 2-DIN audio system with Bluetooth, remote central locking, front and rear power windows, manual air conditioner and electrically adjustable ORVMs along with dual airbags, ABS with EBD, rear parking sensors, and ‘rough road’ package.

All these features are priced under Rs. 7 lakh making it receive an overwhelming response from the buyers. Given the Skoda’s current market position, it only makes sense for the company to lure customers by offering such models, especially in a car like Octavia, which is a segment leader in sales.

The Skoda Octavia is currently priced from Rs 15.49 lakh to Rs 27.00 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi) and Skoda has started work on the 2020 Octavia, which will get the BS VI compliant engines and refreshed styling inside out.