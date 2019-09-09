Skoda Octavia Beats Honda Civic, Toyota Corolla Altis In August 2019

In spite of experiencing a de-growth of 37%, the Skoda Octavia has found more buyers than both Toyota Corolla Altis and Honda Civic

The sedans in the D1-segment have never seen too much action, which is largely due to the focus of car buyers on the SUVs in this price bracket. Still, there has been a dedicated set of car buyers who swear by these sedans due to the high comfort and several premium features they offer.

In August 2019, the Skoda Octavia was the largest selling D1-segment sedan as it outclassed the Honda Civic, Toyota Corolla Altis and Hyundai Elantra. The Skoda Octavia found 151 buyers last month. In comparison, the well-rounded Czech sedan from the VW Group had registered a sales number of 239 units in August last year.

This has led to a loss of 37 per cent on Year-on-Year basis. In spite of the dip in sales, however, the Octy remained the most popular model in its segment. The second spot on the segment’s sales chart has gone to the Honda Civic, which has managed to find 144 buyers.

The tenth-gen Honda Civic was launched in the country earlier this year and has quickly managed to establish itself well in the market. The latest Civic looks far more radical than the earlier version and even offers a much more premium cabin. Moreover, it’s now available with both petrol and diesel engine options.

The Toyota Corolla Altis, which was once the highest-selling model in its segment, is now perched atop the third spot. Toyota sold 65 units of Corolla Altis, which is a huge drop from 269 units sold in August 2018. This corresponds to a YoY drop in popularity of a whopping 76%, thereby making it the biggest loser in its segment.

The fourth sport has gone to the Hyundai Elantra, which is easily the most well-priced offering in the segment. The Elantra found 41 buyers, which is a 40 per cent drop from 68 units sold in August 2018.

Model August 2019 August 2018 Skoda Octavia 151 Units 239 Units Honda Civic 144 Units New Launch Toyota Corolla Altis 65 Units 269 Units Hyundai Elantra 41 Units 68 Units

Later this month, the Hyundai Elantra will receive a comprehensive facelift, which will bring many styling updates and some new features. The updated Elantra should be able to pose a tougher challenge to its immediate rivals.

Data Source: AutoPunditz