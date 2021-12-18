Skoda Model Wise Nov 2021 Sales – Rapid, Kushaq, Octavia, Superb

Skoda posted 2,196 units in the month of November 2021 as against 1,056 units during the same period last year with a YoY volume growth of 108 per cent

Skoda Auto India recorded a cumulative domestic tally of 2,196 units in the month of November 2021 as against 1,056 units during the same period last year with a YoY volume growth of 108 per cent. This, when compared to the previous month of October 2021 with 3,065 units, a MoM negative sales growth of 28.4 per cent, was seen.

The Czech Republican automaker registered 0.9 per cent market share with a growth of 0.5 per cent compared to November 2020 and it slotted in at twelfth in the overall manufacturers’ standings ahead of only FCA and Citroen. Skoda’s major volumes came from the Kushaq, which made its market debut only a few months ago.

The midsize SUV comes as the first vehicle part of the India 2.0 project as Skoda and VW invested more than a billion euros over the last three years in India. The five-seater competes against a host of midsize SUVs such as Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Renault Duster, Nissan Kicks, etc. It has also spawned a VW sibling in the form of Taigun.

Skoda Models (YoY) November 2021 Sales November 2020 Sales 1. Skoda Kushaq 1,876 – 2. Skoda Octavia (870%) 194 20 3. Skoda Superb (-52%) 104 218 4. Skoda Rapid (-97%) 22 813

The Kushaq posted a cumulative domestic tally of 1,876 units in the month of November 2021 and it is sold with two engine options: a 1.0-litre three-cylinder turbo petrol and a 1.5-litre four-cylinder turbo petrol. The former develops a maximum power output of 115 PS and 175 Nm while the latter kicks out 150 PS and 250 Nm.

Both manual and automatic transmissions are available with the Kushaq. The Octavia received its new generation this year as well and it recorded 194 units as against 20 units with a YoY growth of 870 per cent. The Superb was treated with a facelift at the beginning of this year in India and it posted 104 units as against 218 units in November 2020.

This led to a YoY de-growth of 52 per cent. The Rapid only managed to register 22 units as against 813 units in November 2020 with a massive decline of 97 per cent. It will be replaced by the Slavia in the coming months and is the third model within the VW Group to be underpinned by the heavily localised MQB A0 IN architecture.