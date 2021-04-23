Skoda Laura (Rapid Replacement) To Likely Launch In Early 2022 In India

Skoda Laura or Slavia could be the name of the upcoming Rapid replacement based on the MQB A0 IN platform; to be bigger and more spacious

Under the India 2.0 project, Skoda and Volkswagen are preparing to launch mid-size SUVs based on the heavily localised MQB A0 IN platform in the coming months and they will be followed by mid-size sedans replacing the Rapid and Vento. The Rapid successor is expected to hit the domestic market in early 2022 and it has also been spotted testing wearing camo.

We recently showed you spy pictures of the Volkswagen Virtus-based Vento replacement and it will have plenty in common with the upcoming Skoda sedan. The Czech Republican automaker recently trademarked the Slavia name and thus it could be used on the sedan or the Laura nameplate could make a comeback to give it a unique identity.

The test prototype caught on camera indicates the presence of the signature Butterfly front grille, slender headlamps, a larger greenhouse compared to the existing Rapid, wraparound LED tail lamps, shark fin antenna, slightly stubby boot structure, raked front windshield, black alloy wheels, etc. The increased dimensions meant it will offer a roomier cabin for occupants.



Based on the MQB A0 IN architecture with high local content, Skoda will likely target a wide range of buyers with the Laura/Slavia and it could reinvigorate the enthusiasm towards mid-size sedans. It is expected to have an overall length of around 4,480 mm, width of 1,749 mm and wheelbase length of 2,651 mm – 67 mm longer and 50 mm wider than the Rapid.

The bootspace capacity could as well grow beyond 520 litres as Skoda will target class-leading volume. As for the performance, the same 1.0-litre three-cylinder turbo petrol and the 1.5-litre four-cylinder turbo petrol will likely be employed. The former produces 115 PS and the latter develops 150 PS in the upcoming Kushaq and Taigun.

Both will be paired with a six-speed manual as standard while a six-speed torque converter AT in the smaller petrol and a dual-clutch auto in the 1.5-litre petrol are high possibilities. The redesigned interior will boast features like a wireless charger, touchscreen infotainment, My Skoda in-car connected tech, fully digital instrument cluster, and so on.