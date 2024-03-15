Skoda Kushaq & Slavia To Get ADAS, Facelift Launch Confirmed: Details

Catching up with the rivals, the Skoda Kushaq and Slavia will get a slew of feature updates; Level 2 ADAS to come with facelift models

Skoda Auto India will soon update its India 2.0 models with a host of new features. The Kushaq and Slavia have been in the market for over 2 years and are consistently doing decent sales figures. However, both the cars fall short in front of their rivals in terms of some modern must-have features. To address this concern, the Czech carmaker will update its India 2.0 models with new features. In addition to this, ADAS 2.0 will also be introduced with the Kushaq and Slavia facelift models.

As per the latest media reports, the new features will be introduced to the Kushaq and Slavia in a phased manner via special edition models as well as regular feature additions. For reference, the company launched the Elegance Edition of Kushaq and Slavia last year, the most recent one being the Style Edition which debuted last month in February 2024.

Similarly, new features could be added to the Kushaq and Slavia in the coming months. Some of the expected features that could be added to the package include a 360-degree parking camera, electric parking brake and front parking sensors amongst others.

In addition to these features, the Skoda siblings also miss out on ADAS which all the prominent rivals offer in their respective segment. The Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos and Honda Elevate come equipped with ADAS tech in the mid-size SUV segment. On the other hand, the Hyundai Verna and Honda City also get ADAS. As per the company, Slavia and Kushaq will get this essential safety feature with the mid-life facelift update.

Reportedly, the upcoming Skoda compact SUV is also expected to come equipped with ADAS at the time of its launch in March 2025. Currently, the Kia Sonet and Hyundai Venue offer ADAS in the sub-4-meter SUV segment.

While the company has not shared an indicative timeline for these feature updates as well as the facelift of the Kushaq and Slavia, we expect the new features to be introduced around mid-2024. The mid-life facelift models of the MQB-A0-IN-based Skoda cars are still a good time away.