Skoda Kushaq & Slavia Prices Up, Hits Base Models The Hardest

Skoda hikes prices for its popular Kushaq SUV and Slavia sedan in India. Learn about these revised prices and contributing factors here

2024 has just begun, and Skoda Auto India has joined the recent wave of car manufacturers announcing price hikes, raising the ex-showroom prices of its two popular models, namely the Kushaq SUV and Slavia sedan. While both models see revised price tags, the base variants bear the brunt of the increase.

Citing rising input costs and inflation, Skoda attributed the price hike to a series of economic factors. The Kushaq now starts at Rs. 11.89 lakh, a full Rs. 1 lakh more than its previous starting price. This increase across variants ranges from Rs. 16,000 to Rs. 1,00,000, with the base Active trim experiencing the heaviest hit. The top-spec Kushaq Elegance trim now sits at Rs. 19.79 lakh.

The Slavia fares slightly better, with its price hike ranging from Rs. 14,000 to Rs. 64,000 depending on the variant. Its revised starting price is Rs. 11.53 lakh, compared to the earlier Rs. 10.89 lakh. Similar to the Kushaq, the Slavia’s base Active trim receives the steepest increase. Notably, the Matte and Elegance editions of both models remain unaffected by the price adjustment.

It’s important to note that the price hike doesn’t introduce any new features or mechanical upgrades to either model. Both Kushaq and Slavia retain their existing engine options: a 1.0-litre TSI producing 114 bhp and 178 Nm of torque, and a 1.5-litre TSI generating 148 bhp and 250 Nm of torque. Transmission options remain a six-speed manual, an automatic torque converter, and a seven-speed DSG unit across the range.

Despite the price hike, Skoda has much to celebrate. The company recently achieved a significant milestone, selling over 1 lakh units in India within two years. This success is largely attributed to the Kushaq and Slavia, highlighting their popularity and contribution to Skoda’s growth in the Indian market.

Looking ahead, Skoda is expected to introduce new models in India, including the new-generation Superb, Kodiaq, and Octavia via the CBU route. Additionally, test mules for the Enyaq iV electric SUV have been spotted, hinting at a potential future launch. The brand also reportedly has a sub-4-metre SUV in the works, for which the anticipation is very high!

All prices mentioned are ex-showroom