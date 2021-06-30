Skoda Kushaq Launched In India – Top 10 Things You Should Know

Check out our list of the top ten things that you should know about Skoda’s recently-launched midsize SUV, the Kushaq

The highly-anticipated Skoda Kushaq was launched in our market just a few days back. The new Skoda SUV has entered the hotly-contested midsize SUV segment in India, but is positioned slightly towards the premium end of that market space. However, with its upmarket brand image, Skoda expects to see a lot of success with the Kushaq.

The recently-launched Skoda Kushaq has a lot of noteworthy features, and here, we take a look at the top ten highlights of the new SUV.

1. Made in India under VWAG’s India 2.0 project

Skoda Kushaq is the first SUV to be manufactured in India by the Volkswagen Group. It is also the first vehicle to be produced under the group’s India 2.0 project. The Kushaq will help Skoda establish itself as a premium yet affordable car brand in our market.

2. Sharp exterior design

Skoda Kushaq is quite a handsome SUV, with a lot of road presence. The exterior design of the vehicle is based on the Vision IN concept, which was showcased at last year’s Auto Expo. The Kushaq gets vertically split LED headlamps, Skoda’s signature front grille, an aggressive front bumper, and L-shaped LED taillights. It also sports silver-finished roof rails and black plastic cladding all around, which give the SUV a rugged look.

3. Longest wheelbase in the segment

The Kushaq has a wheelbase of 2,651mm, which is the largest in its class. However, the new Skoda SUV is smaller than its rivals in terms of overall dimensions; it has a length of 4,221mm, a width of 1,760mm, and a height of 1,612mm, along with a ground clearance of 188mm.

4. Brilliant colour options

Skoda offers a total of five exterior paint options on the Kushaq – Candy White, Brilliant Silver, Carbon Steel, Honey Orange, and Tornado Red. These colour options are quite lively, especially the red and orange ones, personally speaking.

5. Premium interior

The interior design of the Kushaq looks classy and premium. The dark interior theme looks great, and the highlights of the cabin are the floating infotainment touchscreen and the two-spoke steering wheel. The front row gets rectangular AC vents in the centre console and hexagonal ones at the sides. The rear passengers get AC vents as well, and the SUV gets black and grey upholstery with contrasting orange stitching.

6. Feature and equipment

Skoda Kushaq comes loaded with plenty of premium features, like a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system, connected car tech, an electrically-operated sunroof, automatic climate control, automatic headlamps, cruise control, ambient lighting, power-operated tailgate (hands-free), active noise cancellation, keyless entry and go, wireless smartphone charger, cooled glovebox, ventilated front seats, etc.

7. Based on MQB A0 IN platform

Skoda’s new SUV is underpinned by the ‘MQB A0 IN’ platform, which is a heavily localised architecture, developed specifically for the Indian market. The same platform will be utilised for a bunch of future vehicles by VW and Skoda, like the Volkswagen Taigun, along with the upcoming Skoda Rapid and VW Vento replacements.

8. Powertrain options

The Kushaq is available with two engine options in the Indian market. The first one is a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol motor (115 PS/178 Nm), which comes paired to a 6-speed MT or a 6-speed AT. The second one is a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol mill (150 PS/250 Nm), offered with a choice between a 6-speed MT and a 7-speed DSG. For improving the fuel economy, the 1.5L engine also features cylinder deactivation technology.

9. Safety features

The list of safety features includes ABS, EBD, ESC, multi-collision braking system, ISOFIX and top tether anchor points, child safety locks, height-adjustable headrests on all seats, hill-hold control, tyre pressure monitoring system, traction control, rear parking camera, and up to six airbags.

10. Price and rivals

Skoda Kushaq has been priced from Rs. 10.50 lakh to Rs. 17.60 lakh (ex-showroom), which is slightly on the expensive side. In the Indian market, its direct rivals include Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Maruti Suzuki S-Cross, Renault Duster, and Nissan Kicks.