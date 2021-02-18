Skoda Kushaq Design Sketches Revealed Ahead Of March 18 Debut

Skoda Kushaq will be launched by the middle of this year and it will compete against Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Tata Harrier, MG Hector, etc

Skoda Auto India officially revealed the world premiere date of the Kushaq yesterday. Scheduled to be unveiled on March 18, the mid-size SUV made its conceptual debut back in February 2020 via Vision IN concept and recently, the production-ready prototypes also came to the fore. The Czech automaker is banking big on the Kushaq due to a number of reasons and the design sketches show what is really in store.

Although a little exaggerated with large-sized wheels, other styling elements stand in accordance with the production-spec model. The front fascia of the Skoda Kushaq composes of split LED headlamp cluster with integrated LED Daytime Running Lights and is unique in some sorts as generally the SUVs with similar treatment has a dedicated pod sitting in the middle of the bumper.

The signature Butterfly grille is embellished in chrome with black vertical slats and below which the wide central air intake can be seen. The lower part of the bumper has skid plate protection and the side air intakes are tilted downwards with black housing. The sides have Skoda badge mounted just above the fender and a prominent shoulder line runs through the door handles and till the rear.

Other design highlights in the Skoda Kushaq are raked windshield, roof rails, sloping roofline, black B-pillars, 17-inch dual-tone alloy wheels, chromed window frames, a tailgate-mounted spoiler, bold SKODA lettering inscribed at the back, rear skid plate and, sculpted bootlid and inverted L-shaped LED tail lamps with reflectors positioned below.

The five-seater will have its deliveries begun by the middle of this year and the interior will be upmarket as one would expect from Skoda with the presence of a large touchscreen infotainment system, an all-digital instrument cluster, wireless charging, cruise control, in-car connective tech, push-button start/stop, sunroof, automatic climate control and so on.

The first model coming out of the India 2.0 project is underpinned by the India-specific MQB A0 IN platform with high local content enabling Skoda to price it competitively. Under the bonnet, it will use a 1.0-litre three-cylinder turbo petrol and a 1.5-litre four-cylinder turbo petrol, paired with a six-speed manual or an automatic transmission.