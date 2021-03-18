Skoda Kushaq (Creta/Seltos Rival) Global Debut Today In India

Skoda Kushaq will be powered by a 1.0-litre turbo petrol and a 1.5-litre turbo petrol with manual and automatic transmission options

Skoda has been working on its transformation phase under the India 2.0 project as Volkswagen Group has invested more than 1 billion euros over the last three years. With improved aftersales support, the Czech Republican auto major concentrates on bringing out new products pertaining to the need of the modern-day customers and the first off the line will be the Kushaq mid-size SUV.

The five-seater carries plenty of significance for the brand as it is the first model based on the heavily localised MQB A0 IN platform, specifically developed for India. It will also spawn a Volkswagen cousin in the form of Taigun in the later stages of this calendar year. The Skoda Kushaq will make its world premiere amidst much anticipation and a set of teaser sketches revealed what is really in store.

The Kushaq is the production version of the Vision IN concept showcased at the 2020 Auto Expo and it boasts the brand’s latest design cues followed in the global markets. Up front, the Skoda Kushaq comes with chromed grille in the signature Butterfly shape, split LED headlamp cluster, sharp LED Daytime Running Lights, busy bumper, wide central air inlet, front and rear skid plates.

Other styling highlights are roof rails, inverted L-shaped LED tail lamps, SKODA lettering on the tailgate, sporty-looking alloy wheels and so on. It will be powered by a 1.0-litre turbocharged TSI petrol engine that can also be found in the Rapid producing around 110 PS. The top-spec variants will use a 1.5-litre four-cylinder TSI petrol engine developing 150 PS.

A six-speed manual transmission will be offered as standard in both the powertrain choices while a six-speed torque converter automatic unit in the 1.0-litre petrol and a seven-speed DSG in the 1.5-litre petrol will be retailed as an option.

The interior will be equipped with a floating touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, Skoda Connect, an all-digital instrument cluster, contrast highlights, multi-functional steering wheel, cruise control, engine start-stop button, wireless charging facility, and vertical AC vents among others.