Skoda Kodiaq Facelift Spied Sans Camo In India, Launching Soon

Right after making its global debut, the Skoda Kodiaq facelift is all set to go on sale in the Indian market with a slew of updates as it has been spotted on Indian soil recently

Skoda Kodiaq facelift recently broke covers globally. It was initially expected to take its own sweet time before making its way to the Indian shores. But it seems like folks at Skoda Volkswagen India are prepared to launch the Kodiaq facelift in the Indian market soon since the SUV was recently caught on camera without camouflage.

The SUV was spotted in the Sportline trim around the brand’s manufacturing facility in Aurangabad, Maharashtra. Talking of the design, the Kodiaq gets a slew of cosmetic updates with the mid-cycle refresh. The image reveals that the bonnet is new, and the radiator grille has increased in size. The chiselled headlamps have got slimmer now, and the absence of chrome on this variant makes it more appealing.

Also, the front bumper has been reprofiled and gets a massive lower air dam. Over to the rear, changes include redesigned tail lamps and a new roof spoiler. The alloy wheels feature a new design as well. The black inserts seen on this Sportline trim look sporty, but they will be replaced with chrome on the L&K variant.

The interior of the facelifted Kodiaq sees some revision as well. It gets a 3-spoke steering wheel, while the cabin is upholstered in a beige theme. The dashboard of the Kodiaq facelift will house a 9.2-inch touchscreen infotainment unit with Bluetooth connectivity and Android Auto & Apple CarPlay compatibility. The instrument console, on the other hand, will get a 10.25-inch Virtual Cockpit display.

The feature list will include ambient lighting, automatic climate control, panoramic sunroof, powered tailgate and more. The seats are also wrapped in beige leather. They are likely to be power-adjustable and ventilated. A massage function is also expected to be on the cards.

Under the hood, the Kodiaq facelift will feature a 2.0L 4-cylinder turbo-petrol engine. It will put out a rated power of 190 PS. A 200 PS oil burner could also be made available in the Indian market. A 7-speed DCT will be offered as standard fitment with the petrol motor. Prices might start from Rs. 35 lakh (ex-showroom). Once launched, it will rival the likes of Volkswagen Tiguan AllSpace, Citroen C5 Aircross, Toyota Fortuner and more.

