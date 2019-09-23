Skoda Kodiaq And Superb Corporate Editions Launched In India

Skoda Kodiaq And Superb Corporate Editions are introduced in India today with cosmetic and interior updates

Skoda Auto India has today announced the expansion of its domestic portfolio by introducing Corporate Edition Kodiaq and Superb. The Kodiaq Corporate Edition carries a price of Rs. 32.99 lakh while the Superb Corporate Edition costs Rs. 25.99 lakh for petrol and Rs. 28.49 lakh for diesel (all prices ex-showroom, introductory).

The Czech Republican automaker says the Corporate Editions give “unparalleled Value For Money proposition”. The Kodiaq Corporate Edition gets exterior enhancements to justify the increase in price tag over the standard model as it features chiselled bonnet structure, butterfly front grille with chrome surround, adaptive headlamps with LED Daytime Running Lights, black roof rails, angular wheel arches, C-shaped LED taillights, 18-inch alloy wheels with disc brakes and electrically-adjustable panoramic sunroof.

The Skoda Superb Corporate Edition, on the other hand, is grafted with wide sweptback headlamps, sharp front fog lamps, sporty radiator grille and bonnet, large glass areas, dark brushed décor with stone beige leather upholstery and so on.

The interior of both the Kodiaq and the Superb Corporate Editions is adorned with large circular instrumentation, three-zone climate control with separate control panel for rear occupants, electrically adjustable front seats with memory function, foldable rear seats in 40:20:40 ration for enhancing space in the second and the third row and adjustable backrest topped off by the high-quality workmanship.

Other highlighting cabin features are a 20.32 cm floating touchscreen display with the latest generation Amundsen infotainment system supporting SmartLink, MirrorLink, Apple CarPlay, and Android Auto technology along with proximity sensors, BossConnect, integrated Skoda Media Command App allowing for radio, music, and navigation from the rear seat.

The Skoda Kodiaq Corporate Edition is powered by a 2.0 TDI diesel engine making 150 PS of power and 340 Nm of torque and is mated to an automatic transmission driving all the four wheels. The Super Corporate Edition takes power from either a 1.8 TSI petrol or a 2.0 TDI diesel units mated to automatic transmissions.

The former produces 180 PS and 250 Nm while the latter kicks out 177 PS and 350 Nm. As for safety, the Corporate Edition of the Kodiaq offers nine airbags and the Superb’s version is sold with eight airbags. The special edition SUV can be bought in four paint schemes namely Quartz Grey, Moon White, Lava Blue, and Magic Black while the Superb Corporate Edition gets Candy White and Magnetic Brown colours.