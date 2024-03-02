Skoda India Planning To Bring Back Diesel Engines With The Superb

Skoda plans to reintroduce its TDI diesel engine cars in the Indian market, and this starts with the upcoming new generation of the Superb

This is great news for many people as Skoda India is planning to bring back the diesel engines starting with the next generation of the Superb sedan which will be launched soon in India. During the recent announcement of the brand’s upcoming compact SUV, Skoda’s Head of International sales, confirmed that the Czech-based manufacturer is exploring every possibility of bringing back its TDI engine in India.

Previously, Skoda had silently discontinued the Superb as the BS6 stage-2 norms were being implemented. Even before that, during the end of the BS4 in India, Skoda decided to stop manufacturing diesel engines as they thought that throughout the world customers were moving away from diesel vehicles fearing the stringent emission norms being implemented globally.

As of now, the company will bring the diesel-powered Superb models via the CBU route by the end of this year. Currently, as part of the ‘India 2.0’ strategy, Skoda has been doing well and its products like the Kushaq and Slavia have managed to impress the Indian audience with its impressive build quality, safety, and performance. However, its entire lineup consists of only turbo-petrol engines.

But the fact of the matter is that the demand for diesel cars, especially in the SUV segment is still high even with the stringent emission norms. Considering this, Skoda is planning to include diesel engine options and expand its portfolio, however, we believe it will be limited to the flagship sedan as of now and its performance will decide Skoda’s next course of action.

Speaking about the model itself, the 2024 Skoda Superb was already unveiled in November last year. Globally, it gets a total of 6 engine options: three petrol, two diesel, and a plug-in hybrid electric vehicle.

In India, if this news turns out to be true, then when it gets launched here, it will be made available with 2 engine options: a locally manufactured 2.0-litre turbo petrol mill and the diesel option which will be a CBU (Completely Built Unit).