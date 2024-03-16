Skoda Epiq Compact Electric SUV Revealed With 400+ Km Range

Skoda Epiq will go on sale globally in 2025 and it will have a driving range of over 400 km on a single charge

At the Annual Press Conference 2024, Skoda has unveiled a new compact electric SUV dubbed the Epiq and it will be introduced next year in the global markets, priced at €25,000 (around Rs. 22.57 lakh). It will have several commonalities with the Volkswagen ID.2 and the Cupra Raval in Europe and will have a claimed driving range of more than 400 km on a single charge.

The design appears to be based on the Skoda Vision 7S Concept showcased a couple of years ago with what has been termed the Tech Deck Face and it boasts unique LED lighting elements as it is influenced by the Modern Solid styling philosophy. As for the dimensions, the Skoda Epiq has a length of around 4.1 metres, which is roughly similar to the global Fabia.

Finished in a Moon White exterior colour, the contrasting orange touches add to the sportiness of the five-seater and the same philosophy is followed inside the cabin. It comes with a three-spoke alloy wheel design, muscular skid plate elements that also act as air inlets, large roof rails, sleek wing mirrors, black finished pillars, etc.

It must be noted that the Skoda Epic’s production version could be slightly toned down compared to the concept. It is claimed to offer a spacious cabin and a large boot of 490 litres. The interior comprises a floating touchscreen infotainment system, a larger digital instrument console, a two-spoke steering wheel, sharp-looking AC vents, a digital key, wireless charger and so on.

The Czech auto major has announced that it will be capable of bi-directional charging and the driving range will be over 400 km but no technical specifications have been revealed. The Skoda Epiq will be rolled out of Volkswagen Group’s production unit in Spain alongside the ID.2 and Raval and it will be underpinned by the new MEB platform.

Over the next few years, Skoda will pump in over USD 6 billion to strengthen its EV range and is planning to debut at least six electric vehicles by the end of 2026. As for India, a sub-four-metre SUV will launch around March 2025 while a locally-made BEV is also under development. The design of the Epiq could influence the future range of Skoda zero-emission vehicles.