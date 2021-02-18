Skoda Enyaq Sportline iV Electric Crossover Unveiled With 500+ Km Range

Skoda Enyaq Sportline iV is offered in three variants with the range-topping model capable of more than 500 km range on a single charge

Skoda has spruced things up with the debut of the Sportline variant based on the Enyaq iV. It is essentially a more masculine take on the regular zero-emission crossover. It comes with an assortment of unique design details such as the enhanced front fascia composing of glossy black grille section, rear bumper, roof rails and window frames.

To differentiate itself from the standard Enyaq iV, the Czech Republica auto major has added Sportline badges that can found on the front fender area and blackened logos in specific places. Another highlight in the Skoda Enyaq Sportline iV is the 20-inch Vega wheels or customers can option it out with the larger 21-inch Betria alloy wheels.

Just as the exterior, Skoda has made changes inside the cabin as well in the Skoda Enyaq Sportline iV. It features black synthetic leather ornamentation with grey coloured stitching, carbon-like premium trims on the dashboard and other areas, sports seats at the front with integrated headrests made of Suedia microfibre and embellished in grey piping and so on.

It also gets aluminium pedals, bespoke floor mats, three-spoke multi-functional steering wheel wrapped in leather with Sportline badging. As for the performance, the Skoda Enyaq Sportline iV 60 is capable of producing 177 horsepower and 310 Nm driving only the rear wheels. The 62 kWh battery pack has a claimed driving range of more than 400 km on a single charge in the WLTP cycle.

The rear-wheel-drive Enyaq Sportline iV 80 uses an 82 kWh battery and an electric motor capable of 201 horsepower and 310 Nm to have a range of over 520 km. The range-topping Enyaq Sportline iV 80x has an all-wheel-drive configuration as an additional electric motor sends power to the front wheels. It is equipped with an 82 kWh battery pack and the dual-motor setup helps in having a range of over 500 km.

This particular variant develops 261 horsepower and 425 Nm. The top speed of all the three trims is restricted to 160 kmph. Skoda is planning to host the global premiere of the Kushaq mid-size bound for India on March 18 and it will play a significant role in the brand’s sales revival.