Skoda Enyaq iV Electric SUV Makes India Debut Ahead Of Launch

In addition to a range of ICE and electric cars, Skoda has officially unveiled the Enyaq iV electric SUV in India at the 2024 Bharat Mobility Expo

Skoda Auto Volkswagen India Private Ltd. has hosted the local debut of the Enyaq iV at the 2024 Bharat Mobility Expo scheduled between today and February 3, 2024. It has become the first electric car from Skoda to make its official debut in the Indian market.

In addition to this, a slew of ICE and EV models are also displayed at Pragati Maidan, New Delhi by the brand’s group companies including Audi, Porsche and Lamborghini. Talking about the Enyaq iV, the EV SUV made its global debut in September 2020 and it has already been spied a few times in India. As per the media reports, Skoda will launch the electric SUV in the country sometime in March 2024 along with the price announcement.

The bespoke EV from the Czech carmaker is based on the Volkswagen group’s MEB born-electric platform and it also underpins the likes of Volkswagen ID4 as well as Audi Q4 e-tron sold in the international markets. The two-row electric SUV measures 4,648 mm long with a drag coefficient of just 0.27.

Internationally, the Enyaq iV is available in multiple powertrain configurations with battery capacity options of 50kWh, 62 kWh and 82 kWh. In India, we expect Skoda to launch the top-spec Enyaq iV 80x variant which uses a 77kWh battery pack paired with a dual-motor setup, giving it all-wheel-drive capabilities.

The power output from the system is rated at 261 bhp with a WLTP claimed range of 513 kilometres on a single charge. The EV SUV is capable of supporting DC fast charging of up to 125 kW. Its sibling the Volkswagen ID.4 will also be introduced in India in its GTX guise.

The Skoda Enyaq iV will be sold in the Indian market via the CBU route initially, however, the company could consider local assembly at a later stage. The electric SUV will take on the likes of the Kia EV6, Hyundai IONIQ 5 and Volvo XC40 Recharge amongst others in the domestic market. The price announcement of the premium electric SUV will happen in the coming months.