Skoda Cuts On-road Prices By Up To Rs. 2.60 Lakh In Goa – Details Inside

Between October and December 2019, the government of Goa has announced the road tax cut of 50 per cent to boost new vehicle sales

From the beginning of this month and until the end of December 2019, Goa government approved the proposal for 50 per cent reduction in road tax to boot sales of new vehicles and resultantly manufacturers have passed on the benefits to the customers. Skoda is availing price reduction of up to Rs. 2.60 lakh approximately in the state.

The benefits from road test cut lead to the Rapid sedan seeing a price drop of up to Rs. 80,000 while the bigger Octavia executive sedan has its price reduced by up to Rs. 1.70 lakh. The Superb flagship sedan, on the other hand, witnesses a price cut of up to Rs. 2.20 lakh and the Kodiaq is the most benefitted with Rs. 2.60 lakh slash in prices.

Skoda has been operational in India since 2001 and is currently selling four products that include three sedans. The Karoq that will be slotted below the Kodiaq is expected to launch before the middle of next year in India. Recently, Skoda and Volkswagen came together to become a single entity in the domestic market as they have begun focusing on the India 2.0 project.

With Skoda having already taken up the charge for the project, the first products will be the mid-size SUVs from both the brands. At the 2020 Auto Expo the coming February, they could be showcased in their near-production forms before going on sale towards the end of next year or in 2021. Skoda and Volkswagen are planning one new product every six months based on the MQB A0 IN platform.

The heavily localised architecture will give them competitive advantage as they can be priced well as opposed to the existing range. To capitalise on this festive season, Skoda introduced the more off-road focussed Scout variant of the Kodiaq last month, priced at Rs. 33.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

Moreover, the Octavia also received an Onyx edition a few days ago priced from Rs. 19.99 lakh (ex-showroom). It gets exterior and interior enhancements to be different from the standard model. Following the two mid-size SUVs, the replacements for Rapid and Vento are in the pipeline within two years’ time.