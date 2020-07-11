Skoda Considers Launching Hybrids And Pure EVs In India 3.0 Phase

Skoda has intentions to launch a partially hybrid vehicle in India in India 3.0 phase and the strategy could change depending on how well EVs are adapted

Skoda Auto India has assumed responsibilities for the India 2.0 project with an investment of more than one billion euros. The strategy pertaining to the upcoming years is aimed at restructuring, streamlining the production as well as the development of new models designated for the domestic market and thus achieving sustainability in the long term.

As part of the plan, Skoda inaugurated a new Technology Center near Pune. The first models to spawn out of the India 2.0 project with heavy localisation are the mid-size SUVs – one for Skoda based on the Vision IN concept and the other for Volkswagen based on the Taigun concept. Both are underpinned by the MQB A0 IN platform specifically developed with local customers in mind.

With more than 95 per cent localisation, both the models are expected to be competitively priced against a galore of mid-size SUVs including Kia Seltos and Hyundai Creta. We have already told you about the arrival of Rapid and Vento replacements following the debut of the mid-size SUVs next year. More products are definitely in the horizon including sub-four-metre models.

However, following the successful completion of the India 2.0 project, the sub-four-metre vehicle will arrive in the India 3.0 phase and it will more likely be a compact SUV. Skoda will likely be the first one to get the sub-four-metre SUV before the badge engineered VW five-seater with several commonalities to keep the production costs in check while maintaining a unique identity of its own.

The India 3.0 phase will initially see “exclusive cars with internal combustion engines” as Skoda intends to focus on “new market segments” before switching to partial hybrid vehicles and mild-hybrids could be the safe bet more than anything else. If the Indian automotive industry is on a rapid transition phase to pure EVs, the Czech Republican auto maker will indeed consider launching EVs based on the demand.

With Asian mainstream carmakers having upper hand compared to the Europeans, the brands from the Old Continent are aware of the impact the localised cars can make in the cost sensitive market of India. Skoda is currently moving in the right direction and it will be interesting to see how its mid-size SUV will be priced upon arrival early next year.