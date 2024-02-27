Skoda Compact SUV Teased For India, Launch In March 2025

The Skoda compact SUV will sit on the heavily localised MQB A0 IN platform and it will be launched by the end of this FY

Skoda India has unveiled its future plans for the domestic market as an all-new compact SUV and a battery electric vehicle have been confirmed. The India 2.0 project has led to Skoda and VW introducing two new products each and they have been decently received by customers. Looking ahead into the future, Skoda has today announced its new ambitions in a presentation.

The upcoming compact SUV will carry one of these names: Kwiq, Kymaq, Kylaq, Kariq or Kyroq. Speaking of the model, Piyush Arora, Managing Director – Škoda Auto Volkswagen India Pvt. Ltd. said, “The upcoming launch of an all-new compact SUV, targeting the largest segment in India, is another step forward in the direction of making in India, for India.”

The Czech auto major has noted that more than 8.66 lakh cars were sold globally by the brand at a YoY increase of over 18 per cent and about 50 per cent of all Skodas manufactured outside of its home country come from India. Currently, India is one of the top five markets for Skoda following the success of the Global NCAP five-star rated Kushaq and Slavia.

The company crossed over one lakh unit sales over the last two years courtesy of the duo and the same milestone took six years to achieve before that. The forthcoming Skoda compact SUV will result in the expansion of its production capacity by approximately 30 per cent and it will be underpinned by the heavily localised MQB A0 IN platform found in the Kushaq and Slavia.

Skoda has previewed the sub-four-metre SUV via a teaser image and no other details have been revealed. It will compete with Tata Nexon, Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet, Mahindra XUV300, Nissan Magnite and Renault Kiger in the largest segment in the Indian automotive market and is expected to be powered by a 1.0L three-cylinder turbo petrol engine.

The powertrain produces a maximum power output of 115 PS and 175 Nm in its siblings and it will be paired with a six-speed manual or an automatic transmission. Skoda has further noted that its India-developed models are being exported to Gulf countries and India will act as an export hub for the Southeast Asian markets. It will start CKD production of India-made cars in its newly built facility in Vietnam this year.

The compact SUV will be positioned below the Slavia and will have several commonalities with it and it will be launched around March 2025. The teaser shows the presence of an upright front fascia with a Skoda badge mounted in the middle, a muscular bonnet with creases, silver roof rails, a split headlamp cluster, muscular wheel arches, and sharp ORVMs.